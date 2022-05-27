Global Coffee Pods Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Coffee Pods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Coffee Pods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the coffee pods market size is expected to grow to $8.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. According to the global coffee pods market analysis, the growth in the working population is projected to boost the demand for convenience products, resulting in significant demand for coffee pods.

The coffee pods market consists of sales of coffee pods and related services. Coffee pods are small single-serving coffee containers. Coffee pods reduce the time and efforts for preparing coffee, thus, they have become a popular choice for the working population and millennials.

Global Coffee Pods Market Trends

The companies functioning in the coffee pods market are focused on new product development in order to meet the environmental requirements and to better serve the customers. According to the coffee pods market research, the launch of compostable pods is a leading trend in the coffee pods market. For instance, Club Coffee announced the launch of a compostable single-serve coffee pod, which was developed to be compatible with Nespresso Original Line brewers. The environmentally friendly coffee pods are the part of Club Coffee’s commitment to introduce substitute products for single-plastics.

Global Coffee Pods Market Segments

By Product: Soft Coffee, Hard Coffee

By Roast Type: Dark, Medium, Light

By Caffeine Content: Regular, Decaffeinated

By Geography: The global coffee pods market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Coffee Pods Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Nespresso S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Jacobs Douwe Egberts AU, Dunkin Brands Inc., Luigi Lavazza Spa, Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Kraft Foods Group, Starbucks Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

