Business Reporter: Why are reliable networks combined with premium customer support key to retaining talent?

Visibility of networks and real-time network performance data will form the backbone of hybrid work environmentsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Fredrik Edwall, EVP Sales & Marketing at Subtonomy explains the link between fast and reliable connectivity and the retention of talent. Employees forced to get a taste of the flexibility that WFH provides during the pandemic now insist on retaining a certain amount of it in a hybrid working environment. But to maintain their high level of productivity, they need to have access to the same quality network while at work regardless of their location or the time of the day – on a market where there is strong competition between providers for network resources. As a result, data plans, best-efforts service quality and standard customer service are not options any more for corporate subscribers. What they need is an assurance that fast, reliable networks are available around the clock without any dropouts or network quality fluctuations.
To offer a seamless employee experience for their knowledge workers, businesses require new types of plans which guarantee outcomes and offer premium omnichannel support. They will select their telco partners based on their adaptability to corporate needs, as well as the ability and speed to respond to unexpected circumstances. Network customer support in hybrid work scenarios will also need to prioritise problems based on their criticality to a seamless customer experience and help users with trouble shooting even if it’s not a network failure but a misfunction of an app or a device or the result of a service conflict. Real-time network performance data, as well as automated technical self-service will be key capabilities of future telco networks.
