VideoProc Holds GoPro Special with Video Editing Tips and Free HERO10 Black as Gift

VideoProc’s GoPro Special is open, welcoming GoPro owners, athletes, sports fanatics, and videographers to attend to get useful editing tips and a HERO10 Black.

We provide solutions and tricks for you to edit, fix, and better your HD/4K/5.3K footage of traveling, mountaineering, cycling, kayaking, surfing, diving, dog walking, or any other outdoor recreation.” — Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of VideoProc

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VideoProc from Digiarty Software Inc. opens the 1st GoPro-themed online event. It aims to provide useful GoPro video editing tips for GoPro owners, athletes, sports fanatics, and videographers with the summer travel season and the 20th GoPro Mountain Games underway. Participants can have a chance to win a GoPro HERO10 Black for free. The GoPro Special Event is active now and set to end on June 20, 2022.

"Summer is a splendid time for traveling and outdoor sports to release the bottled-up energy. Whether you are a sportsman, an amateur, a tourism talent, a shutterbug, a family man, or a spectator of the GoPro Mountain Games, you may hopefully find useful tips on our GoPro Special Even page," said Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of VideoProc.

"There are solutions and tricks for you to edit, fix, and better your HD/4K/5.3K footage of traveling, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, cycling, kayaking, rafting, canoeing, caving, swimming, sailing, surfing, diving, dog walking, or any other outdoor recreation."

Solution 1: Fix and Enhance GoPro Footage

GoPro videos are generally recorded during movements, at an ultra-wide angle, or encoded in HEVC. VideoProc Converter helps GoPro users remove shakiness, correct lens distortions, and convert HEVC to other compatible formats. The following features are examples to enhance the GoPro footage:

* Deshake: GoPro’s HyperSmooth is not available or well-served in some high-performance modes, say, 5.3K/4K 60fps 4:3, slow-motion, low-light (differing from the modes and versions). The Deshake feature in VideoProc Converter can fix shaky GoPro footage with Shakiness, Accuracy, Step Size, and Minimum Contrast controllable.

* De-fisheye: Fisheye is a strong wide-angle panoramic effect that distorts GoPro footage into a barrel shape. But the lens distortion can be corrected through the De-fisheye feature of VideoProc Converter.

* Compress: The video compressor offers at least six ways to make a video file smaller, including transcoding, changing GOP value, reducing frame rate, downscaling, lowering the bit rate, etc. After compressed, the video will become more shareable on video platforms and social media.

* Convert: VideoProc Converter excels at converting 4K, 5.3K, HEVC, HDR, and high fps videos with GPU acceleration, making GoPro videos more compatible with different devices and apps and solving the playback problems.

* Merge: It is annoying that the GoPro camera will divide the record into pieces once it hits the 4GB threshold. The video converter software helps combine the clips in one click to rebuild a complete story.

VideoProc Converter is a video converting software also for downloading, recording, cutting, cropping, watermarking, subtitling, adding effects, and more. It is a solid choice for anyone who has no experience in video processing. Learn more about VideoProc Converter at https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/

Solution 2: Make GoPro Video Look Cinematic through Simple Post-production Tricks

For anyone who is not an expert in filming, VideoProc Vlogger is a lifesaver. The following post-production tricks can turn ordinary GoPro shots into action-filled stories.

* Motions: VideoProc Vlogger has 28 motion presets to help fake camera movements, allowing to change motion paths and rotation angles, thus turning bad footage into a good one.

* Speed ramping: The Velocity Edit feature with 20+ speed presets helps change the video speed flexibly and create ups and downs in a video story.

* Color correction or grading: The 3D LUTs can make stylish videos. The color editing panel has tools to fix over-exposure issues and reduces image noise for videos filmed indoors or at night.

* Adding music: Adding background music that matches the theme and style of the GoPro video makes it like a mini-movie. Editing to the beat takes it to the next level. Adding particular sounds according to the scenes makes it more immersive.

* Overlay: The overlay track is a layer that can make creative effects, such as the Dr. Strange Magic Portal effect, Black Flicker Effect, and so on.

VideoProc Vlogger is a free and high-quality video editing software friendly to beginners, hobbyists, and vloggers. It has both simple and advanced features for all kinds of editing and creations. Learn more about VideoProc Vlogger at https://www.videoproc.com/video-editing-software/

Bonus: Get Gifts from VideoProc’s GoPro Special Event

In addition to the GoPro editing tips, VideoProc offers real gifts to visitors, including:

Gift 1. GoPro HERO10 Black (or equal PayPal cash): everyone has a chance to draw a GoPro HERO10 Black and get the praise or a $349.98 Paypal case.

Gift 2. The official free license of VideoProc Converter: visitors can get access to the lifetime free use of VideoProc Converter V4.7 and save $78.90.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software developing company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video/audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base all over the world and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com

