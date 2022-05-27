Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1800 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 12:59 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 42-year-old Roderick Thomas III, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).