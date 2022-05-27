Fourth Annual French Riviera Film Festival Unveils 2022 Award Winners
N.O.R.A. by Juan Garrafa Takes Home Audience Choice Award
CANNES, FRANCE, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Held from May 20 – 21, 2022 at Eden Hotel & Spa in Cannes, France, the fourth annual French Riviera Film Festival, celebrating short film and short-form content from around the globe, has unveiled the award-winning shorts of the 2022 competition. The announcement was made today by festival co-founders Gotham Chandna and Nicole Goesseringer Muj.
The 2022 Winners are:
DRAMA (Tie)
Phase
Director: Mykola Zaseev (Ukraine)
The Sea Calls For Me
Director: Tumpal Tampubolon (Indonesia) (Best Director Award)
COMEDY
Millicent & Me and The Apple Tree
Director: John Beaton Hill (USA)
DOCUMENTARY
Destination Angels
Director: Daniel Lir, Jim Sampas (USA)
ANIMATION
New Moon
Director: Jeff Le Bars, Jérémie Balais (USA)
SCI-FI/HORROR & AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD
N.O.R.A.
Director: Juan Garrafa (Mexico)
EXPERIMENTAL
Eat A Swede
Director: Daniel Hallberg (Sweden)
LIFESTYLE
The Movement - Francesca Marchisio
Director: Inês von Bonhorst, Yuri Pirondi (Italy)
MUSIC VIDEO
Jane
Director: Sue Vicory (USA)
FASHION
Orange Tree
Director: Patricia Zhou (United Kingdom)
MICRO SHORT
French Riviera
Director: Teo Marinakis (USA)
First launched in 2019, FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms. Scheduled during the time period of the Festival de Cannes, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the globe to participate in the two-day event that includes screenings, Global Entertainment Showcase, VIP receptions, and closing gala awards ceremony. The festival was also screened online on the SPARQ platform. https://frff.sparqfest.live
In attendance at the opening and closing receptions were Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Eileen Tasca, Kim Magnusson, Vincent De Paul, Gilles Marini, Eugenia Kuzmina, Cansel Elçin, Arianna Veronesi, Anna Fishbeyn, Eva Lanska, Wendy Morgan, Erika Stasiuleviciute, FRFF founder Nicole Goesseringer Muj, FRFF finalists and winners, and many others.
Official 2022 FRFF Festival Trailer.
Event partners include Eden Hotel and Spa, Beverly Hills Hotel, Bel-Air Fine Art, Chateau de Berne, The Good Gin, Cardinal du Four, DiFiore New York, Indie Entertainment Media, SPARQ, and filmfestivals.com. Gift bag partners include Byroe, Laritzy, Lipsmart, Mesolyft, Pour Moi, and The Fragrance Group.
FRFF is produced by Cloud 21 PR International and Kultura PR International.
Nicole Goesseringer Muj
Kultura PR International
nicolekultura@gmail.com
Official Trailer FRFF 2022