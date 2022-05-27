Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,405 in the last 365 days.

Fourth Annual French Riviera Film Festival Unveils 2022 Award Winners

Nicole Goesseringer Muj, Juan Garrafa, Eduardo Cuervo Mora (N.O.R.A.)

Nicole Goesseringer Muj, Francesca Marchisio (The Movement)

Snake, Dru DeCaro, Daniel Lir (Destination Angels)

N.O.R.A. by Juan Garrafa Takes Home Audience Choice Award

The viewers have spoken. We're delighted to announce that the Best Sci-Fi/Horror short by Mexican director Juan Garrafa, who joined us in Cannes, has received the 2022 Audience Choice Award.”
— Nicole Goesseringer Muj, FRFF Co-founder

CANNES, FRANCE, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Held from May 20 – 21, 2022 at Eden Hotel & Spa in Cannes, France, the fourth annual French Riviera Film Festival, celebrating short film and short-form content from around the globe, has unveiled the award-winning shorts of the 2022 competition. The announcement was made today by festival co-founders Gotham Chandna and Nicole Goesseringer Muj.

The 2022 Winners are:

DRAMA (Tie)
Phase
Director: Mykola Zaseev (Ukraine)
The Sea Calls For Me
Director: Tumpal Tampubolon (Indonesia) (Best Director Award)

COMEDY
Millicent & Me and The Apple Tree
Director: John Beaton Hill (USA)

DOCUMENTARY
Destination Angels
Director: Daniel Lir, Jim Sampas (USA)

ANIMATION
New Moon
Director: Jeff Le Bars, Jérémie Balais (USA)


SCI-FI/HORROR & AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD
N.O.R.A.
Director: Juan Garrafa (Mexico)

EXPERIMENTAL
Eat A Swede
Director: Daniel Hallberg (Sweden)

LIFESTYLE
The Movement - Francesca Marchisio
Director: Inês von Bonhorst, Yuri Pirondi (Italy)

MUSIC VIDEO
Jane
Director: Sue Vicory (USA)

FASHION
Orange Tree
Director: Patricia Zhou (United Kingdom)

MICRO SHORT
French Riviera
Director: Teo Marinakis (USA)

First launched in 2019, FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms. Scheduled during the time period of the Festival de Cannes, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the globe to participate in the two-day event that includes screenings, Global Entertainment Showcase, VIP receptions, and closing gala awards ceremony. The festival was also screened online on the SPARQ platform. https://frff.sparqfest.live

In attendance at the opening and closing receptions were Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Eileen Tasca, Kim Magnusson, Vincent De Paul, Gilles Marini, Eugenia Kuzmina, Cansel Elçin, Arianna Veronesi, Anna Fishbeyn, Eva Lanska, Wendy Morgan, Erika Stasiuleviciute, FRFF founder Nicole Goesseringer Muj, FRFF finalists and winners, and many others.

Official 2022 FRFF Festival Trailer.

Event partners include Eden Hotel and Spa, Beverly Hills Hotel, Bel-Air Fine Art, Chateau de Berne, The Good Gin, Cardinal du Four, DiFiore New York, Indie Entertainment Media, SPARQ, and filmfestivals.com. Gift bag partners include Byroe, Laritzy, Lipsmart, Mesolyft, Pour Moi, and The Fragrance Group.

FRFF is produced by Cloud 21 PR International and Kultura PR International.

Nicole Goesseringer Muj
Kultura PR International
nicolekultura@gmail.com

Official Trailer FRFF 2022

You just read:

Fourth Annual French Riviera Film Festival Unveils 2022 Award Winners

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.