Fourth Annual French Riviera Film Festival Unveils 2022 Award Winners

Nicole Goesseringer Muj, Juan Garrafa, Eduardo Cuervo Mora (N.O.R.A.) Nicole Goesseringer Muj, Francesca Marchisio (The Movement) Snake, Dru DeCaro, Daniel Lir (Destination Angels)

N.O.R.A. by Juan Garrafa Takes Home Audience Choice Award

The viewers have spoken. We're delighted to announce that the Best Sci-Fi/Horror short by Mexican director Juan Garrafa, who joined us in Cannes, has received the 2022 Audience Choice Award.” — Nicole Goesseringer Muj, FRFF Co-founder

CANNES, FRANCE, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Held from May 20 – 21, 2022 at Eden Hotel & Spa in Cannes, France, the fourth annual French Riviera Film Festival, celebrating short film and short-form content from around the globe, has unveiled the award-winning shorts of the 2022 competition. The announcement was made today by festival co-founders Gotham Chandna and Nicole Goesseringer Muj.

The 2022 Winners are:

DRAMA (Tie)

Phase

Director: Mykola Zaseev (Ukraine)

The Sea Calls For Me

Director: Tumpal Tampubolon (Indonesia) (Best Director Award)

COMEDY

Millicent & Me and The Apple Tree

Director: John Beaton Hill (USA)

DOCUMENTARY

Destination Angels

Director: Daniel Lir, Jim Sampas (USA)

ANIMATION

New Moon

Director: Jeff Le Bars, Jérémie Balais (USA)



SCI-FI/HORROR & AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD

N.O.R.A.

Director: Juan Garrafa (Mexico)

EXPERIMENTAL

Eat A Swede

Director: Daniel Hallberg (Sweden)

LIFESTYLE

The Movement - Francesca Marchisio

Director: Inês von Bonhorst, Yuri Pirondi (Italy)

MUSIC VIDEO

Jane

Director: Sue Vicory (USA)

FASHION

Orange Tree

Director: Patricia Zhou (United Kingdom)

MICRO SHORT

French Riviera

Director: Teo Marinakis (USA)

First launched in 2019, FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms. Scheduled during the time period of the Festival de Cannes, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the globe to participate in the two-day event that includes screenings, Global Entertainment Showcase, VIP receptions, and closing gala awards ceremony. The festival was also screened online on the SPARQ platform. https://frff.sparqfest.live

In attendance at the opening and closing receptions were Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Eileen Tasca, Kim Magnusson, Vincent De Paul, Gilles Marini, Eugenia Kuzmina, Cansel Elçin, Arianna Veronesi, Anna Fishbeyn, Eva Lanska, Wendy Morgan, Erika Stasiuleviciute, FRFF founder Nicole Goesseringer Muj, FRFF finalists and winners, and many others.

Official 2022 FRFF Festival Trailer.

Event partners include Eden Hotel and Spa, Beverly Hills Hotel, Bel-Air Fine Art, Chateau de Berne, The Good Gin, Cardinal du Four, DiFiore New York, Indie Entertainment Media, SPARQ, and filmfestivals.com. Gift bag partners include Byroe, Laritzy, Lipsmart, Mesolyft, Pour Moi, and The Fragrance Group.

FRFF is produced by Cloud 21 PR International and Kultura PR International.

Official Trailer FRFF 2022