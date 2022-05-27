CDCR Parole Agents Involved in Officer‑Involved Shooting

SANTA ROSA – On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, three Division of Adult Parole Operations agents were involved in an officer-involved shooting at a residence located in the Santa Rosa area.

They were in the area to check on 49-year-old parolee Charles Wyatt for a potential parole violation. When the agents arrived, Wyatt charged them with a box cutter. One of the agents drew his weapon and shot the parolee. The agents immediately began life-saving measures and contacted local law enforcement and medical responders, who were dispatched to the area. Wyatt was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Although he is currently in critical condition, he is expected to survive.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is reviewing the incident and investigating the use of force through its Deadly Force Investigation Team (DFIT), a team of trained CDCR investigators who conduct criminal and administrative investigations into every use of deadly force. A deadly force review board will conduct a full and complete review of the incident as well. The Santa Rosa Police Department responded and the incident is currently under investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office; CDCR parole agents are fully cooperating with them.

Wyatt has been imprisoned multiple times from Sonoma County, including in 1995 for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and possession of a controlled substance; in 1998 for possession of marijuana for sale; and in 2014 for corporal injury of a spouse, a second-strike conviction, and inflicting great bodily injury. His most recent imprisonment was in September 2020 where he served time for false imprisonment with violence, a second strike, and resisting an officer with threats and/or violence. He was released to parole supervision in November 2021.

CDCR’s Division of Adult Parole Operations supervises the most serious and violent offenders in the state and plays a role in the community’s public service plans by supporting parolees in their efforts to reintegrate successfully into society. DAPO protects and promotes the rights of parolees, victims and their families while reducing future victimization through restorative justice principles.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, opec@cdcr.ca.gov