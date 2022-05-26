May 26, 2022

YORK COUNTY – Governor Janet Mills today visited Heart of Biddeford to personally congratulate the organization on receiving the prestigious 2022 Great American Main Street Award from Main Street America and to thank them for their work. The Governor also joined local officials, including local lawmakers, to visit businesses across York County as she continues to travel across the state

The Great American Main Street Award recognizes communities for excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. Since being accredited as a Main Street America program in 2007, Heart of Biddeford has played a key role in welcoming $216 million in public and private reinvestment, a net growth of 167 new businesses, and the revitalization of 99 buildings. Main Street America praised the city for its strong small business environment and its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Governor was joined by Speaker Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford) and Senator Susan Deschambault (D-York).

“Biddeford’s renaissance is a national success story,” said Governor Mills. “Thanks to the Heart of Biddeford and their community partners, Biddeford is a beacon of economic opportunity, a premier destination for food and fun, and an all-around great place to live and work. On behalf of the people of Maine, I was honored to personally congratulate Heart of Biddeford today and so pleased to have the opportunity to talk with business owners in Wells, Kennebunk, and Biddeford, all of whom are who are writing the next, bright chapter for York County.”

Earlier today, Governor Mills also toured Hussey Seating Company and Pratt & Whitney in North Berwick. She stopped for lunch at For The Love of Food & Drink Café in Wells and then dropped by the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce, who led the Governor on a tour of businesses on Main Street in Kennebunk, including Paper Trails Human Resources and Payroll Services, Lucky’s Barber Shop, Andrews Milligan Real Estate Company, Mark’s Garage, Boulangerie, and Kennebunk Savings Bank. The Governor was joined by Senator Mark Lawrence (D-York), Senator Joe Rafferty (D-York), and Representative Christopher Babbidge (D-Kennebunk) during different parts of the visit.

The Governor’s visit to York County come as she travels across the state. The Governor has visited Piscataquis,Sagadahoc, Cumberland, and Kennebec counties. She also plans to visit Somerset county.

Governor Mills at Heart of Biddeford Governor Mills at For The Love of Food & Drink Café

Governor Mills with Staff From For The Love of Food & Drink Café Governor Mills at Boulangerie