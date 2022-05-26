Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,267 in the last 365 days.

Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for April 2022

MACAU, May 26 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 121 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in April 2022, an increase of 4 year-on-year; number of available guest rooms rose by 4.9% to 39,000. Data on hotel establishments designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in April dropped by 29.5 percentage points year-on-year to 29.5%, with the rates of 3-star hotels and 5-star hotels falling by 34.3 percentage points and 31.8 percentage points respectively.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in April slid by 46.9% year-on-year to 369,000; Mainland guests (244,000) declined by 59.5% while local guests (95,000) surged by 55.8%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests grew by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.7 nights.

In the first four months of 2022, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments decreased by 10.5 percentage points year-on-year to 38.0%. The number of guests went down by 18.8% year-on-year to 1,744,000, whereas their average length of stay extended by 0.1 night to 1.8 nights.

In April, visitors joining local tours totalled 1,700, representing a decline of 76.3% year-on-year; number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies tumbled by 91.7% to 2,000. In the first four months of 2022, number of local tour visitors increased by 2.1% year-on-year to 13,000, while that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies plunged by 73.5% to 13,000.

You just read:

Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for April 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.