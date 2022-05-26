Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for April 2022

MACAU, May 26 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 121 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in April 2022, an increase of 4 year-on-year; number of available guest rooms rose by 4.9% to 39,000. Data on hotel establishments designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in April dropped by 29.5 percentage points year-on-year to 29.5%, with the rates of 3-star hotels and 5-star hotels falling by 34.3 percentage points and 31.8 percentage points respectively.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in April slid by 46.9% year-on-year to 369,000; Mainland guests (244,000) declined by 59.5% while local guests (95,000) surged by 55.8%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests grew by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.7 nights.

In the first four months of 2022, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments decreased by 10.5 percentage points year-on-year to 38.0%. The number of guests went down by 18.8% year-on-year to 1,744,000, whereas their average length of stay extended by 0.1 night to 1.8 nights.

In April, visitors joining local tours totalled 1,700, representing a decline of 76.3% year-on-year; number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies tumbled by 91.7% to 2,000. In the first four months of 2022, number of local tour visitors increased by 2.1% year-on-year to 13,000, while that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies plunged by 73.5% to 13,000.