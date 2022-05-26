Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,275 in the last 365 days.

TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER HELPS ENSURE UVALDE CHILDREN MAINTAIN ACCESS TO GOOD NUTRITION

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced a coordinated effort to immediately deliver federally funded healthy food for the children of Uvalde. Working with the regional Education Service Center (ESC) serving Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) and the San Antonio Independent School District (ISD), the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) secured U.S. Department of Agriculture approval to provide 15,000 bundles of nutritious snacks for distribution to the children of Uvalde.

“We are honored to assist ESC Region 20 with establishing the partnership between school districts in San Antonio and Uvalde so food support will be provided until the Uvalde school district resumes serving meals for children,” Commissioner Miller stated. “The children of Uvalde should not have to worry about this program. We want to take on this duty so Uvalde kids get good nutrition and allow Uvalde CISD staff to focus on healing from this unspeakable tragedy.”

More than 65 percent of the 4,000 children in Uvalde schools live in households with income levels that qualify the children to receive free or reduced-price meals at school. San Antonio ISD will provide enough food for 3,000 students for five days. Commissioner Miller also expedited approval of Uvalde CISD’s plan to serve nutritious meals at no cost to families this summer. The district will serve those meals at the Uvalde Dual Language Academy.

“We will continue to work with the ESC and school districts to ensure seamless access to food for Uvalde students,” Miller stated. “I want to thank TDA Assistant Commissioner Lena Wilson and her team in our Food & Nutrition division for being so diligent and working with our partners to get this done so swiftly. We are also grateful for San Antonio ISD’s willingness to assist with food services for Uvalde children during this most difficult time.”

###

You just read:

TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER HELPS ENSURE UVALDE CHILDREN MAINTAIN ACCESS TO GOOD NUTRITION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.