TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER HELPS ENSURE UVALDE CHILDREN MAINTAIN ACCESS TO GOOD NUTRITION

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced a coordinated effort to immediately deliver federally funded healthy food for the children of Uvalde. Working with the regional Education Service Center (ESC) serving Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) and the San Antonio Independent School District (ISD), the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) secured U.S. Department of Agriculture approval to provide 15,000 bundles of nutritious snacks for distribution to the children of Uvalde.

“We are honored to assist ESC Region 20 with establishing the partnership between school districts in San Antonio and Uvalde so food support will be provided until the Uvalde school district resumes serving meals for children,” Commissioner Miller stated. “The children of Uvalde should not have to worry about this program. We want to take on this duty so Uvalde kids get good nutrition and allow Uvalde CISD staff to focus on healing from this unspeakable tragedy.”

More than 65 percent of the 4,000 children in Uvalde schools live in households with income levels that qualify the children to receive free or reduced-price meals at school. San Antonio ISD will provide enough food for 3,000 students for five days. Commissioner Miller also expedited approval of Uvalde CISD’s plan to serve nutritious meals at no cost to families this summer. The district will serve those meals at the Uvalde Dual Language Academy.

“We will continue to work with the ESC and school districts to ensure seamless access to food for Uvalde students,” Miller stated. “I want to thank TDA Assistant Commissioner Lena Wilson and her team in our Food & Nutrition division for being so diligent and working with our partners to get this done so swiftly. We are also grateful for San Antonio ISD’s willingness to assist with food services for Uvalde children during this most difficult time.”

###