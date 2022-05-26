Project Will Rebuild US 385 In Northern Andrews County

ANDREWS – A project to rehabilitate about 14 miles of U.S. Highway 385 in north Andrews County is scheduled to start May 31, 2022. A very short segment of SH 115 will also be rehabilitated on the west side of Andrews as part of the project.

The 14-mile project on U.S. 385 stretches from Avenue K in Andrews to the Gaines County line. The work will include culvert work, widening at key intersections, signs, pavement markings, and median cable barriers between the main lanes of the four-lane divided highway.

The first month of work will focus on culverts and should not affect traffic. In July, widening work will begin at the various locations, and shoulders will be closed. Width restrictions of 12 feet will be put in place, but two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction in this phase.

Lane closures will be needed once rehabilitation work starts on the main lanes.

In August, SH 115 will see some widening and rehabilitation work between Avenue A and the western city limits of Andrews.

Speed limits will be reduced 10 miles per hour in work zones. Law enforcement may be hired to patrol work ones if speeding poses a safety threat to motorists or construction workers.

Median cable barriers will be placed along the majority of U.S. 385 in the project limits.

It is possible that work will be done around the clock at various stages.

For more information, follow the district’s Twitter or email to sign up for traffic alerts and news releases.

The project is scheduled to be complete around in January 2024.

Reece Albert Inc. of Midland and San Angelo won the project with a low bid of a little more than $37.6 million.