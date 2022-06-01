THE GIANT NATIONAL CAPITAL BBQ BATTLE 30TH ANNIVERSARY AS AMERICA'S FOOD & MUSIC FESTIVAL, JUNE 25-26 2022

MONSTER ENERGY STAGE PEPSI STRONGER TOGETHER STAGE PEPSI-LAYS SOUND STAGE

WASHINGTON, DIST OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past 30 years, tens of thousands of people have flocked to the nation’s capital to celebrate the “Official Start of Summer” at the Giant® National Capital Barbecue Battle, one of the largest and most unique food and music festivals in the country. It’s a celebration of unity, community, inclusiveness, and cooperation in our Nation’s Capital and will be held June 25th and 26th, 2022.

Spanning the length of Historic Pennsylvania Ave. between 3rd & 7th Streets, NW, Washington, DC will become the epicenter of BBQ perfection, bringing together delicious BBQ, delectable summer specialties, nationally recognized BBQ contests, popular bands, celebrity chefs & more.

“We’re thrilled to bring together food and music lovers in our nation’s capital to enjoy and celebrate the 30th year of this dynamic event,” said Ralph Morton, senior vice president and managing director, Sports & Entertainment Division at Events DC. “The addition of world-class performers, from both the District and across the country, truly makes the Giant National BBQ Battle one of the summer’s most anticipated events.”

Washington’s tastiest summer celebration pays tribute to everything barbecue and truly embodies the best that America has to offer. In addition to bringing together thousands of BBQ fans from around the country, the Giant® Barbecue Battle has raised millions of dollars for area charities. This year’s event will benefit the USO Metro, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Capital Area Food Bank.

For two days, amazing sights, sounds, and the sweet hickory aroma of mouth-watering barbecue replace the usual hustle & bustle of city life. Enjoy live music throughout the weekend with 30 great bands playing rock, reggae, jazz, blues, R&B and DC’s own Go-Go music on three stages, presented by Events DC.

This year’s entertainment highlights include: American Authors, Matt Stell, DJ Stakz, Sam Grow, USO Show Troupe and much more on the Monster Energy Stage; Vertical Horizon, Jordy, Trevor Daniel, See-I, The Nighthawks, Bad Influence and more on the Pepsi Stronger Together Stage; and EU featuring Sugarbear, Chuck Brown Band, Bela Dona, Back Yard Band, DJ Rico, DJ Shablast and others on the Pepsi-Lay’s Sound Stage. In addition, BBQ cooking demonstrations, celebrity appearances, and an array of unique exhibits and activities round out a weekend of fun. Special attractions include the beloved Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Planters Nutmobile, kid’s activities in the Giant Chill Zone and more. There will also be plenty of summer sports action from the Washington Commanders along with the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards and Mystics in the Monumental Sports Zone.

Make sure to arrive hungry as the event offers plenty of free BBQ & Grilled Food Samples in the Taste of Giant® Sampling Pavilion, Giant® Taste of the Season and Alliance Tasting Pavilions, with more samples along the Avenue. Popular BBQ Restaurants and specialty vendors from around the country like Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster BBQ Restaurant will also be showcased and ready to serve up delicious BBQ chicken, pork, ribs and brisket to order. For some international flair, new this year is “With Smoke and Spice from the UAE” featuring Master BBQ Chef Hattem Master BBQ "Pitmaster".

To quench everyone’s thirst, the event offers lots of summertime favorites and popular non-alcoholic Pepsi Products. You can SAMPLE Fine Wines and Micro-Brews in the Giant® Corks to Caps "tasting" Tent, ENJOY your favorite Beer or Hard Seltzer in the Budweiser Beverage Garden, RELAX at Claffey’s Cocktails Chillax Beach – a virtual oasis where you can chill and sip your favorite Claffey’s Cocktails – along with Q Tonics Mixology Station.

The high-stakes Giant® National Barbecue Championship Cooking Contest takes place all weekend long with no winners announced until the event’s conclusion Sunday evening. Barbecue legends like Myron Mixon and Tuffy Stone from TV’s “BBQ Pit Masters Show” compete side-by-side with other top BBQ chefs and teams from around the country and the world. Teams cook off in multiple cooking contests including the Giant National BBQ Championship (KCBS Sanctioned, Beef, Chicken, Pork), Beyond Meat BBQ Championship, National Steak Cookoff presented by Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative, Smokin’ with Smithfield, Perdue Sizzlin’ Chicken Contest, National Pork Championship, Cookery 202 Jr. Chef Competition presented by Kingsford and the Pepsi Stronger Together Restaurant Rebuild. Finally, the USO military chef cook-off, presented by Oklahoma Joe's, with teams representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force, cooking off in a friendly competition.

The 30th Annual Giant® National Capital Barbecue Battle is heating up to be the Biggest and Best Tasting Yet! You can purchase tickets in advance at BBQDC.com or at the Gate, Day of Show so mark your calendar for June 25th and 26th and bring the whole family to DC’s Favorite Food & Music Celebration.

For more information on the Giant Barbecue Battle, visit www.BBQinDC.com.

30th Annual Giant BBQ Battle 2022