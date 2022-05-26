Submit Release
ADVA Celebrates Opening of Veterans Service Office in Coosa County

On May 26, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) celebrated the forthcoming opening of a Veterans service office in Coosa County. The new office will officially open on May 31 and is the department’s 62nd county office statewide.

ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis, District II Manager Rogers Wilson, Veterans Service Officer Nicole Goodman, Assistant Veterans Service Officer Carla Bolden, and other ADVA staff were joined by Goodwater Mayor Lonnie Caldwell for a ribbon cutting to commemorate the new office.

“This is a great day for the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans in Coosa County,” said Commissioner Davis. “I want to give a special thank you to Mayor Caldwell and additional city and county officials who made today possible. Our Veterans service offices are a great benefit to the Veterans community, and we cannot emphasize enough that Veterans and family members should stop by for assistance with any questions about benefits and services. We are continuously working to have a Veterans service office in all 67 counties and today we are one step closer.”

The ADVA’s Veterans service offices provide Veterans with free services, including counseling, hands-on assistance in submitting applications for VA compensation & pension claims, and assisting with all other state and federal Veterans benefits and services.

The Coosa County office will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. You can view a full list of office locations and hours here.

PHOTO
From left to right: ADVA Assistant Commissioner of Operations Jeff Newton, Assistant Veterans Service Officer Carla Bolden, Goodwater Mayor Lonnie Caldwell, ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis, Veterans Service Officer Nicole Goodman, and Probate Judge of Coosa County Richard M. Dean.

