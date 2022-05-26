Statewide Fair Liaison Will Drive Development in Fairs Statewide

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced the appointment of a statewide fair liaison to drive economic and agricultural development in every county across the State. As part of Governor Hochul’s bold investment in agriculture and plan to support growth and revitalization opportunities for all fairs in New York, Troy Waffner will move into the newly created position of Agricultural Fair Development Director, where he will evaluate ways to increase marketing and promotion of county fairs as well as opportunities to improve youth and agricultural programming initiatives at all fairs statewide. Commissioner Ball additionally named the Fair’s new Assistant Director, Sean Hennessey. Mr. Hennessey will spearhead this season’s Fair as Interim Director, ensuring a continuation of the traditions and family fun that have become a hallmark of New York’s favorite annual event.

Commissioner Ball said, “I’ve long said that Troy has been my right arm at the Great New York State Fair. His leadership drove the greatest period of growth in our Fair’s long history, helping it to become one of the leading fairs in the country today, while boosting economic development in Central New York. I’m excited to offer Troy this opportunity to put his considerable experience to broader use in helping fairs across the State grow and continue to promote the best of New York agriculture. I’m also honored to extend a warm welcome to Sean Hennessey as he joins our Fair family and look forward to a fun and successful 2022 Fair with him at the helm.”

This announcement comes as part of Governor Hochul’s September 2021 plan to facilitate greater coordination among county fairs in 2022. The Governor directed the Department of Agriculture and Markets to assess support, growth, and revitalization opportunities for all fairs in New York as the State enters the 2022 fair season. That announcement additionally included a charge to work with county fairs to evaluate ways to increase their marketing and promotion, as well as opportunities to improve youth and agricultural programming initiatives at all fairs statewide, including the State Fair. The appointment of Mr. Waffner is an exciting step forward in streamlining the State’s work with county fairs and facilitating increased opportunities for funding and growth.

Agricultural Fair Development Director Troy Waffner said, “The Great New York State Fair is a tradition and cultural institution across the state and it has been an honor and a privilege to be part of the dynamic team that runs it. With the support of Governor Hochul and Commissioner Ball, we have made huge strides in growing the Fair. I am most excited for the next chapter in working with our agricultural fairs to assist them in marketing, promotion, and programming – these fairs are truly the heartbeat and highlight of agriculture in New York State.”

Commissioner Ball additionally announced the appointment of Sean Hennessey as the Assistant Director of the Great New York State Fair, who will serve as Interim Director this year. Mr. Hennessey arrives to the Fair from his position as Assistant Commissioner for Operations at the New York State Department of Transportation, where he has a proven track record of successful management of employees and systems within public agencies, including administration of large annual budgets and multimillion dollar capital projects. His additional experience as executive board member, booking agent, and spokesperson for the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival gives him tremendous experience in coordinating and promoting large-scale cultural events such as the Fair.

In his new role, Mr. Hennessey will spearhead the 2022 Great New York State Fair, which will take place from August 25 to September 5. People from across New York State will come together again this year to experience an affordable, 13-day celebration of delicious food, eye-opening exhibits, captivating entertainment, and great fun. This year’s New York State Fair will showcase numerous animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides, and dozens of big-name entertainers.

New York State Fair Assistant Director Sean Hennessey said, “The Great New York State Fair is an iconic attraction known around the world for its focus on entertainment and showing the best of New York agriculture. I am extremely grateful and humbled to be chosen as Interim Director, and to become a part of the team that makes the magic happen. The team at the Fair is first rate, and I know that my extensive operations and emergency management experience, coupled with my years of volunteer work, will be a great complement to their hard work. I wish to thank Governor Hochul, Commissioner Ball, and the team at the Department of Agriculture and Markets for this opportunity. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves immediately and get to work with the team to put on the best possible show for fairgoers in 2022.”

In addition to the Great New York State Fair, New York State is home to more than 50 county and youth fairs that operate from July through early October, with the Long Island Fair closing out the season. Local fairs offer a unique opportunity for New Yorkers and visitors alike to learn about local agriculture, including where our food comes from, and how it is grown, harvested, and marketed to the public. Fairs additionally provide fairgoers with family-friendly fun, great music, and delicious food.