FDLE arrests former Liberty County corrections officer for sexual battery on inmate

May 26, 2022GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Shelton Nikita Turner, 57, of Quincy, for one count of sexual battery on a victim 18 years of age or older with special circumstances, a first-degree felony. At the time of the crime, Turner worked as a corrections officer for Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).The investigation began on February 18 when LCSO contacted FDLE about allegations that Turner had raped an inmate earlier that morning. Agents conducted interviews, reviewed video surveillance and sent DNA evidence to FDLE labs for forensic processing.Investigators found that Turner instructed the victim to go to an area that was out of sight of other people and surveillance cameras. Once the inmate was cornered, Turner sexually battered her.Immediately after his interview with FDLE agents, Turner was fired from LCSO by Sheriff Buddy Money.Sheriff Money said, “When I learned of the allegations against Turner, I immediately asked FDLE to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure impartiality. We prize integrity and respect in our members, and I moved to quickly terminate Turner once his actions came to light. His actions do not represent the high standards LCSO members are held to, and I am proud of the LCSO members who helped to preserve evidence and ensure the victim received justice.”Turner was booked into the Gadsden County Jail and ordered held without bail pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit.

