PatchMaster Named Fastest-Growing Franchise by Entrepreneur

PatchMaster has been recognized as one of 2022’s fastest-growing franchises by Entrepreneur.

CHESTER, NJ, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster has been recognized as one of 2022’s fastest-growing franchises by Entrepreneur. The recent issue presents the publication’s annual ranking of the Fastest-Growing Franchises, highlighting companies that saw significant unit growth in the United States and Canada.

"PatchMaster's recognition as one of the fastest-growing franchises by Entrepreneur is an incredible honor,'' said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. "This is a testament to the dedication of our entire franchise network. Despite the many challenges brought to the home services industry amid the pandemic, our team has remained resilient and dedicated to providing excellent services to our customers. It is my firm belief that PatchMaster's accelerated growth will continue in the following years."

The Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500®. PatchMaster's achievement expresses its commitment to understanding and evaluating the rapidly evolving franchise market. Franchise companies are ranked based on their net unit growth—in the U.S. and Canada —from July 31, 2020 to July 31, 2021, with ties broken based on percentage growth.

"Growth is what franchising is all about," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "Our 2022 Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking identifies the franchise brands with the greatest unit growth and underscores the industry's extraordinary momentum over the past year."

To view PatchMaster in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/fastestgrowing-us-ca. Results can also be seen in the March 2022 issue of Entrepreneur.

About PatchMaster

Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 119 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.

Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.

Why PatchMaster - The Drywall Repair Specialists

