Traffic alert – N Sheldon Rd and Skunks Misery Rd in Franklin
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP St Albans
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The intersection of North Sheldon Rd and Skunks Misery Rd in Franklin is impassable due to lines down.
This incident is expected to last for or until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
