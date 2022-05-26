Submit Release
Traffic alert – N Sheldon Rd and Skunks Misery Rd in Franklin

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP St Albans

 

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The intersection of North Sheldon Rd and Skunks Misery Rd in Franklin is impassable due to lines down.

 

This incident is expected to last for or until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

Stephen Eddy

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

CIDT Member

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

