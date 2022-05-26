Memorial Day Ceremonial Events
The Office of Veterans Services and the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs have scheduled two events in observance of Memorial Day.
As in previous years, OVS and the Commission will host ceremonies on separate days. The first will take place on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Day Cemetery in Bear. The second will take place on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Delaware War Memorial Plaza in New Castle. Both will honor the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Saturday, May 28, 2022
|What:
|Memorial Day Ceremony
|When:
|Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
|Where:
|New Castle County Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd., Bear, DE 19701
Monday, May 30, 2022
What: Memorial Day Ceremony
Who:
- Governor John Carney
- Governor Bethany Hall-Long
- U.S. Senator Tom Carper
- U.S. Senator Chris Coons
- Secretary of State Jeff Bullock
- Attorney General Kathy Jennings
- State Treasurer Colleen Davis
- Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro
- State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness
- Deputy Secretary of State Kris Knight
- Delaware Veterans Affairs Commission
- Wilmington Veterans Affairs Healthcare Director Vince Kane
- Office of Veterans Services Executive Director Josh Matticks
- Delaware Veterans Home Administrator Carol Erhart
- Members of the Delaware General Assembly
When: Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.
Where: War Memorial Plaza, 163 Cherry Lane, New Castle, DE 19720
RSVP: Contact Jennifer Jensen at Jennifer.Jensen@delaware.gov or by phone at (302) 257-3120.
The mission of the Delaware Office of Veterans Services (OVS), an agency of the Delaware Department of State, is to support veterans living in the First State and their families. OVS assists with access to services and benefits that veterans have earned through their military service, including disability compensation, employment, housing and more.