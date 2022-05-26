Memorial Day Ceremonial Events

The Office of Veterans Services and the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs have scheduled two events in observance of Memorial Day.

As in previous years, OVS and the Commission will host ceremonies on separate days. The first will take place on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Day Cemetery in Bear. The second will take place on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Delaware War Memorial Plaza in New Castle. Both will honor the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Saturday, May 28, 2022

What: Memorial Day Ceremony When: Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Where: New Castle County Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd., Bear, DE 19701

Monday, May 30, 2022

What: Memorial Day Ceremony

Who:

Governor John Carney

Governor Bethany Hall-Long

U.S. Senator Tom Carper

U.S. Senator Chris Coons

Secretary of State Jeff Bullock

Attorney General Kathy Jennings

State Treasurer Colleen Davis

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro

State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness

Deputy Secretary of State Kris Knight

Delaware Veterans Affairs Commission

Wilmington Veterans Affairs Healthcare Director Vince Kane

Office of Veterans Services Executive Director Josh Matticks

Delaware Veterans Home Administrator Carol Erhart

Members of the Delaware General Assembly

When: Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: War Memorial Plaza, 163 Cherry Lane, New Castle, DE 19720

RSVP: Contact Jennifer Jensen at Jennifer.Jensen@delaware.gov or by phone at (302) 257-3120.

The mission of the Delaware Office of Veterans Services (OVS), an agency of the Delaware Department of State, is to support veterans living in the First State and their families. OVS assists with access to services and benefits that veterans have earned through their military service, including disability compensation, employment, housing and more.