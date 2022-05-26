Orlando Area Employers Experiencing Unprecedented Post-Covid Hiring Issues From Wage Wars to Record Number of Open Jobs
Significant findings include record spending by employers trying to find talent, returning workers to office, resignations, retention and so much more.
Employers have dealt with layoffs, furloughs, resignations, remote worker issues, vaccination policies, and escalating wages. The post-Covid challenge for employers is finding the missing workers”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Central Florida Employment Outlook revealed post-Covid hiring issues affecting companies in almost every sector. OrlandoJobs.com surveyed 134 regional employers covering 19 sectors and 112,000 employees.
— Roger Lear
Significant findings include record spending by employers trying to find talent, employees not returning to work, competition from nationwide remote-jobs, high resignations, historically low application rates, ghosting, and wage wars for hourly workers.
“Central Florida employers are trying to find workers in a never seen before labor market,” states Roger Lear, author of the survey and President of OrlandoJobs.com. “Employers have thousands of open jobs, and the Orlando MSA has a record population, but many people choose not to return to work. This is frustrating for employers who have had to deal with layoffs, furloughs, resignations, remote worker policies, vaccination policies, new safety and health policies, and escalating wages. The post-Covid challenge for employers is finding the missing workers”.
The survey also found:
- A total of 18,254 jobs are currently open within the 134 surveyed companies, with another 27,211 jobs forecasted in the last three quarters of 2022.
- 97% of companies plan on hiring at least one person in 2022.
- 44% of companies surveyed will be hiring 50 or more employees in 2022.
- Top industries hiring in Central Florida are healthcare, trade skills, sales (all industries), hospitality, construction, logistics, professional services, and education.
“No doubt about it, the pandemic has allowed job seekers to reevaluate their career paths, and it is putting pressure on already maxed out human resource departments,” cautions Lear. “Employers are losing workers to remote jobs, higher-paying jobs, and jobs that offer their work-life balance employment policies upfront. Our hospitality industry sees some companies offering $17.00 for no experience and $2,000 signing bonuses for line cooks.
Many employers can’t compete.”
This report has data to help navigate your recruiting strategy during unprecedented times for employers.
