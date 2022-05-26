Ethereal Gold Dispensary Presents at WI Cannabis Expo
Includes a Buy One Get One 50% Special and two presentation sessions about growing hemp/cannabis and if cannabinoid products you're consuming are poisoning youWAUKESHA, WI, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethereal Gold Dispensary (Logical Green Solutions) will attend the WI Cannabis Expo at the Wisconsin Center District Expo Hall A on June 4th. During the event, visitors will enjoy two presentations given by Bill Fuchs (Ethereal Gold Dispensary Owner) on “7 Critical Steps for Indoor Cannabis Cultivation Facility Success” and “Are You Being Poisoned With The Cannabinoid Products You're Consuming? COAs Have the Answer”. In addition, anyone visiting the Ethereal Gold Dispensary booth (# 525) will enjoy a Buy One, Get One 50% Off sale.
The presentation “7 Critical Steps for Indoor Cannabis Cultivation Facility Success” will teach cannabis and hemp growers that seven critical steps that have been identified to have a successful and profitable grow. This presentation will take place at Stage #2 at 1:00PM.
The presentation “Are You Being Poisoned With The Cannabinoid Products You're Consuming? COAs Have the Answer” will teach consumers about Certificates of Analysis, what they are, how to read them, and why they should always ask for one before consuming any cannabinoid product. This presentation will take place at Stage #2 at 2:30PM.
The Ethereal Gold Dispensary Handlers look forward to meeting attendees, answering their cannabinoid questions, and letting attendees reap the rewards of the Buy One, Get One 50% Off sale. Potential attendees can learn more about the product they’ll be able to purchase at the Ethereal Gold Dispensary shop.
==About the WI Cannabis Expo:==
The WI Cannabis Expo is hosted by Shepherd Express. This business-to-business and business-to-consumer, one-day expo will feature a variety of exhibitors and presentations from the leading experts in the cannabis, CBD, and hemp industry. Exhibitors will cover all angles, from growers, processors and dispensaries, to operators, testers, and investors. Tickets may be purchased for $20 before the event or $30 at the door.
During the event, guests will have the chance to sample and purchase product, attend presentations from leading experts in the cannabis, CBD and hemp industry, chat with thousands of cannabis enthusiasts and network.
All products sampled and sold at the expo are legal in the state of Wisconsin. Speaker and panel discussions will include topics regarding legalization and the future of cannabis in Wisconsin.
==About Ethereal Gold Dispensary:==
Ethereal Gold Dispensary is an online hemp-derived cannabinoid dispensary, carrying products like CBD, Delta-8, Delta-9 and rarer cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, CBDA, THCV, and more. Their team has a stringent approval process which includes requiring all products to have full Certificates of Analysis for ever batch which include solvents, microbials, heavy metals, and more — which is not industry standard. The company donates 5% of profits to charities that assist communities that have been disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition and enforcement.
Learn more about Ethereal Gold Dispensary at https://etherealgolddispensary.com/.
Ethereal Gold Dispensary is not just a dispensary. We’re your dispensary.
