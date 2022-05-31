BusinessExpos.com Welcomes Robust Lineup of Event Sponsors to the New Jersey CannaTech Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- BusinessExpos.com is pleased to welcome our diverse Lineup of industry expert event sponsors for our New Jersey Tri-State CannaTech Expo at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City from June 14-15, 2022.
“We are excited to have so many great companies sponsoring our New Jersey Tri-State event. These sponsorships provide extra exposure for their companies throughout the event while adding to our overall program,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for BusinessExpos.com.
“Our sponsors can provide anything from licensing application support, compliance advice, to advertising opportunities and more. Be sure to visit them at the show,” added Wynn.
Title & Gold Sponsors
Magazzu Law Firm - A New Jersey attorney for 40 years, Lou Magazzu maintains a general practice of law with offices in Vineland, Atlantic City, and the state capital of Trenton. During 2021-2022, Magazzu served as counsel and advisor to two companies recently each awarded conditional cultivation licenses and one manufacturing license.
Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan (CAM) - CAM found its footing educating caregivers and patients on their rights and responsibilities, counseling in the pro-active and risk averse nature of business law, and helping its clients work with municipalities, lawmakers, and community leaders to affect positive change in Michigan.
Mackewich Legal Counsel - Mackewich is an established Midwest law firm whose lawyers have been serving cannabis clients with a focus on competence and loyalty for more than 10 years.
Harvest 360 - Harvest 360 Technologies LLC is a Denver-based cannabis IP development company combined with a full-service consulting and management firm that provides sustainable business development solutions.
Simple Solvents - Simple Solvents aims to provide hassle-free chemical supply for the hemp and cannabis industry. They will be providing information on their latest processing solvents and other products.
Media Sponsors
Sensi Magazine - Sensi is a lifestyle publication highlighting the pulse of the community they serve. Featuring the new normal locally and highlighting impactful stories about people leading the change in culture.
Cannabis Science and Technology - The magazine focuses on educating the legal cannabis industry about the science and technology of analytical testing and quality control, extraction, and cultivation.
Cannabis & Tech Today - Leading publication for all things Science, Business, Cannabis, & Technology.
To view our full list of sponsors, please visit our showcase.
Looking to exhibit or attend one of our other Emerging Industry expos? Consider these dates in our lineup:
● Illinois CannaTech - Aug. 3 - 4, 2022 - Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL
● Ohio MedTech - Sept. 28 - 29, 2022 - Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, Cleveland, OH
● Nevada GreenTech - Dec. 8-9, 2022 - Ballys Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
● Puerto Rico CannaTech - March 2-3, 2023 - Puerto Rico Convention Center, San Juan, PR
● MI CannaTech - May 3-4, 2023 - Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino, Mt. Pleasant, MI
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
Jennifer Wynn
