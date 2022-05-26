Beonair Network of Media Schools Webinar Series Features Nationally Recognized Media Industry Professionals

Share This Article

UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether it’s a news reporter, marketing pro, on-air celebrity, or a nationally recognized industry leader, the Beonair Forum is bringing Media Experts to this Webinar Series, and the results are inspiring! Energizing and engaging, this platform explores current media trends with the industry pros who are making an impact and allows our participants the chance to engage during the Q&A sessions.In March, The Beonair Network of Media Schools successfully launched its bi-monthly Professional Development Webinar Series, designed to inspire our students, alumni, and network by featuring Industry Professionals who deliver not only presentations, interactive workshops, and the secrets behind their success but also the incredible opportunity for our audience to talk directly to our guests and to ask the experts those questions personal to creating their brand success.While much of the learning happens in the classroom and within the collaborations in place with our industry partners, this professional webinar series offers another aspect of networking that focuses on introducing our students, alumni, and network to the experts.The Beonair Forum launched the series with guest speaker Katherine Miracle , MBA, an award-winning marketing expert nationally recognized as a strategic personal branding expert and business developer.Additional guests have included multi Emmy Award-Winning Bilingual Consumer Investigative Reporter Myriam Masihy of Telemundo 51 and NBC 6 South Florida. They joined the Forum to discuss professional branding and best practices for social media. With a passion for mentoring media professionals and helping them develop their professional brands, this was an excellent interactive hour of learning and engagement. Our great honor was to feature Abebe Lewis, CEO of Circle House Studios, and Abebe Lewis Marketing and Branding Group. They joined us to discuss marketing and find the hottest industry trends.Additional topics have included podcast development and monetization, voice-over as a business, marketing, content creation, and building successful brands.Our mission is to offer our students and Alumni the opportunity of continued education that will result in their career advancement. Many of our “Professionals” began their journey as students of one of the seven campuses of the Beonair network of Media Schools. They continue to build their legacies in the media industry and return to our campuses to help raise the next generation of industry professionals. Many will join our series in the weeks and months to come with great pride.Please join us on the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month to network with and meet the “Industry Pros.” This webinar is an excellent opportunity to “learn from a pro to be a pro.”Please contact National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski to learn more about our programs and how our graduates may fit your hiring needs. We look forward to partnering with you.Lynda LeciejewskiLLeciejewski@beonair.com

