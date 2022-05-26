Interstate Changes Coming soon in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – May 26, 2022 – Two major changes to the interstate near I-29/I-480/West Broadway will occur late this week and early next week.

Eastbound I-480/West Broadway:

On Friday, May 27 by 6 a.m., eastbound I-480/West Broadway will be shifted to its new permanent alignment.





Avenue G ramps:

The southbound I-29 ramp to Avenue G will be closed beginning Tuesday, May 31, at 6 a.m. This ramp will be closed until mid-July. The ramp from Avenue G to southbound I-29 will be permanently closed.





