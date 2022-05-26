HungBloodies Craft Bloody Mary Mix Goes Bottomless at THRōW Social® Weekend Brunch
Hungbloodies is Made by TheHungCompany, Located in Delray Beach, Fla.
We’re thrilled to partner with THRōW Social and offer our hometown mix at their new location in Delray”DELRAY BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THRōW Social®, a new dining, bar & entertainment venue located in Delray Beach, Fla. announced today that HungBloodies Craft Bloody Mary Mix will now be available during their weekend brunch, served on Saturdays and Sunday from 12:00pm-3:00pm. The popular brand will be offered “bottomless” (unlimited during brunch hours) for $25. HungBloodies parent company, TheHungCompany, is located in Delray Beach, Fla., and has seen the popularity of its famous hangover cure explode throughout Florida.
“We’re thrilled to partner with THRōW Social and offer our hometown mix at their new location in Delray,” said Matt Hazel, CEO of TheHungCompany. “THRōW Social® is such a unique venue with all its entertainment offerings and live music, we’re happy to be part of the extraordinary experience offered there.”
The All-American HungBloodies Bloody Mary Mix and famous hangover cure is packaged fresh and features two 100% ready-to-serve recipes, Original and Horseradish. The premium, fresh Bloody Mary mix was created with character and craftsmanship, so no other ingredients are needed. Bloody Mary fans can rejoice as the end product contains a much lower sodium content than leading brands and it is preservative-free, gluten-free and contains no MSG. HungBloodies is available in 32-ounce size bottles for both on-premise and at-home convenience and four-packs of easily portable, single-serve, eight-ounce bottles that are ideal for camping, boating and day trips. For more information about TheHungCompany, HungBeverages and HungEats, please visit www.thehungcompany.com.
THRōW Social is a non-traditional bar scene and spacious venue that includes 11,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space where players and guests can do anything from lounge under a cabana to throw an axe. Combining games, cocktails, live entertainment, cabanas, corn hole, ping pong, shuffleboard and more, the retro 1960’s tropical theme offers guests the opportunity to “Party Like a Flock Star”. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00pm-3:00pm. To make reservations, visit: www.throwsocial.com/book-delray.
About TheHungCompany
TheHungCompany is the proud parent of All-American brands, HungBeverages and HungEats. Headquartered in Delray Beach Florida, the company fills the need for bold, quality crafted ready-to-serve mixers and snacks. CEO Matt Hazel founded HungBloodies Premium Bloody Mary Mix in 2018 and expanded in 2020 with the official launch of the company’s HungBeverages and HungEats. Featuring fresh, new products such as HungMargs Craft Margarita Mix and artisanal garlic bread kit, HungToast. Learn more at www.TheHungCompany.com.
