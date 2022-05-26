OnPoint Laboratories Appoints New CEO Samuel Richard
Samuel Richard has been named CEO at OnPoint Laboratories and an equity partner. He is the former Executive Director of the Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA), a seasoned industry advocate, and a Certified Ganjier.
As Arizona’s cannabis industry continues to grow exponentially, protecting the health and safety of consumers via trusted and reliable compliance testing remains job number one.”SNOWFLAKE, ARIZONA, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPoint Laboratories (“OnPoint Labs” or the “Company”), an Arizona accredited and fully-licensed cannabis compliance testing laboratory, today announced the appointment of Samuel Richard as Chief Executive Officer and equity partner. Richard will officially succeed Jeff Cardot, founder and current CEO, as part of a planned transition. Cardot will continue to be involved with the day-to-day management of the facility as part owner.
Richard is the former Executive Director of the Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA), a seasoned industry advocate, and a Certified Ganjier. In his new role, Richard will bring his comprehensive compliance, regulatory, and legislative experience to the OnPoint Labs executive team, along with a consumer-centered philosophy.
“It was important for us to expand our leadership with someone who has a strong compliance background that understands the complexities of a rapidly evolving cannabis market. We look forward to having Sam at the helm to further our steadfast commitment to excellence through timely and reliable testing with transparent results,” said Cardot.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the challenge ahead and humbled by the opportunity to build on the incredible work that Jeff has accomplished,” Richard said. “As Arizona’s cannabis industry continues to grow exponentially, protecting the health and safety of consumers via trusted and reliable compliance testing remains job number one.”
OnPoint Labs is ISO accredited, and ADHS certified and recently concluded its biannual audit and site inspection, which affirmed the operation remains in good standing. The Company will continue to work with regulators, industry, and policymakers to ensure that Arizona’s cannabis testing program remains the benchmark of excellence.
About OnPoint Laboratories:
OnPoint Laboratories is a distinguished and accredited High Throughput Screening facility for cannabis compliance testing in Snowflake, Arizona. Operating seven days a week with three redundant sets of state-of-the-art equipment and over 40 skilled lab technicians and scientists, our large-scale lab provides top-tier service for our customers. OnPoint Laboratories focuses on cutting-edge equipment, superior technology methods, and skilled technicians for accurate, efficient, and timely results. To learn more, visit www.onpointlaboratories.com or call 928-457-0222.
