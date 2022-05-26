Sampford Advisors represents HostedBizz in merger with Opti9 Technologies

Sampford Advisors - #1 Tech M&A Advisor in Canada

The transaction deepens the tech-focused investment bank’s experience in the IT Services space having closed four IT Services transactions in the last 6 months

While we have historically been known as the #1 software M&A advisor in Canada, completing 4 IT Services deals in 6 months, establishes Sampford as a leading M&A advisor to IT Services companies!” — Ed Bryant, CEO of Sampford

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sampford Advisors, a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions for technology, media and telecom (TMT) companies, acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to HostedBizz on its merger with private equity backed Opti9.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, HostedBizz is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform provider with deep expertise in the Canadian cloud computing market. HostedBizz, through the strength of an industry-leading partner program, serves primarily small and medium-sized enterprises to help make the cloud easier and more accessible. HostedBizz’s wide suite of solutions cover compute, storage, security and delivery.

Opti9, based in Garden City, New York, is a trusted North American managed cloud services provider with solutions spanning hybrid cloud, security, and application modernization. Opti9’s merger with HostedBizz will broaden the range of available services for customers and expand the combined company’s footprint in North America. In 2021, Opti9 received a strategic growth investment from Denver-based Crest Rock Partners to accelerate strategic initiatives and growth opportunities.

This important transaction represents Sampford’s sixth deal of 2022 and twelfth deal over the last 12 months. Sampford Advisors is pleased to have worked closely with HostedBizz, Opti9 and Crest Rock Partners, as well as their third-party advisors, in order to reach a successful close to the transaction.

About Sampford Advisors:

Sampford Advisors is a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for technology, media and telecom (TMT) companies. We have offices in Ottawa, ON, and Austin, TX and have done more Canadian mid-market tech M&A transactions than any other advisor. For more information on the services offered by Sampford Advisors, visit www.sampfordadvisors.com.