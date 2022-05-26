Eco-Friendly Packaging Market Forecasted to Grow USD 256,631.56 million by 2029 with CAGR OF 4.5%
Eco-friendly packaging is easy to recycle, safe for individuals and the environment, and is made out of recycled materials.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research latest research study, Eco-Friendly Packaging Market Research Report 2022-2029, evaluates the Eco-Friendly Packaging Market, highlights potential, analyses risks, and provides strategic and tactical decision-making support. This report examines the Eco-Friendly Packaging Market industry in depth, covering enabling technologies, major trends, market drivers, challenges, standards, regulatory landscape, deployment patterns, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem participant profiles, and strategies. The report covers industry trends and development, as well as Eco-Friendly Packaging Market drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Eco-Friendly Packaging Market. It uses materials and manufacturing practices with minimal impact on energy consumption and natural resources. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental consequences of packaging. Businesses are under pressure from consumers and governments to use eco-friendly packaging for their products.
The Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 256,631.56 million by 2029.
Get Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-eco-friendly-packaging-market
Eco-friendly packaging solutions aim to: Lessen the amount of product packaging, promote the use of renewable/reusable materials, cut back on packaging-related expenses, eliminate the use of toxic materials in the production of packaging and provide options to recycle packaging easily.
Increasing public awareness about environmental concerns and pollution caused due to conventional packaging such as plastic has resulted in higher demand for eco-friendly packaging, which is largely expected to boost growth in the global eco-friendly packaging market. The major restraint can be the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of eco-friendly packaging products. Considerable innovations in packaging products are expected to provide opportunities in the market. High cost and poor infrastructure for recycling processes may challenge the global eco-friendly packaging market.
Market Scope and Eco-Friendly Packaging
Some of the major players covered in the report are
Huhtamaki,
DS Smith,
Ball Corporation,
Tetra Pak,
Printpack,
Mondi,
Sealed Air,
WestRock Company,
Sonoco Products Company,
Pactiv Evergreen Inc.,
Berry Global Inc.,
EMERALD PACKAGING,
Amcor plc,
UFlex Limited,
Nampak Ltd.,
Plastipak Holdings, Inc.,
Crown Holdings, Inc.,
Ardagh Group S.A.,
Smurfit Kappa,
Elopak,
To check the complete Table of Content click here: @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-eco-friendly-packaging-market
For instance,
In August 2021, Huhtamaki partnered with RiverRecycle and VTT to develop technology to tackle floating river waste. This new technology river waste collector is now operational on the Mithi River in Mumbai, India. This project promotes sustainability with a holistic approach by collecting plastic waste and empowering local communities to gain knowledge and employment. This will help the company boost its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in India
In 2022, China is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market owing to an increase in growth for eco-friendly packaging in the Asia Pacific region due to high demand for fast-moving consumer goods and inclining consumers' preference towards green packaging. The U.S. is projected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market due to the growing use of eco-friendly packaging in the food industry. Germany is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market due to regulatory and public concerns around single-use packaging waste, which negatively affects and pollutes the environment and its surroundings
The global eco-friendly packaging market is segmented into six notable segments, based on type, material type, product type, technique, layer, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the global eco-friendly packaging market is segmented into recycled content packaging, reusable packaging, and degradable packaging. In 2022, the reusable packaging segment is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market as it is are both environment-friendly and cost-efficient. Since reusable packaging is designed for repeated use, it is more durable than single-use packaging
On the basis of material type, the global eco-friendly packaging market is segmented into paper & paper board, plastic, metal, glass, starch-based materials, and others. In 2022, the paper & paper board segment is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market, owing to the advantage of being, in most cases, the least expensive structural material for packaging and a renewable source.
On the basis of product type, the global eco-friendly packaging market is segmented into bags, pouches & sachets, boxes, containers, films, trays, tubes, bottles & jars, cans, and others. In 2022, the boxes segment is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market as boxes have good strength-to-weight ratios and do a great job of protecting their contents.
On the basis of technique, the global eco-friendly packaging market is segmented into active packaging, molded packaging, alternate fiber packaging, and others. In 2022, the alternate fiber packaging segment is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market as they prove to be an environmentally-friendly alternative to paper. It also provides a much-needed alternative to polystyrene, which is detrimental to both the environment and human health.
On the basis of layer, the global eco-friendly packaging market is segmented into primary packaging, secondary packaging, and tertiary packaging. In 2022, the primary packaging segment is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market, as it allows to keep the product absolutely sealed from external damage.
On the basis of application, the global eco-friendly packaging market is segmented into food, beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, home care, and others. In 2022, the food segment is expected to dominate the global eco-friendly packaging market, as packaging is widely used in the food industry to prevent or reduce product damage and food spoilage, therefore saving energy, vital nutrients, costs, and protecting the health of the consumers.
Looking for customization or if any Query reach to us @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-eco-friendly-packaging-market
This global eco-friendly packaging market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an Analyst Brief; our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Highlights Of The Eco-Friendly Packaging Market research And Key Points Covered:
Various socio-economic factors having an immediate or indirect impact on the industry status are evaluate
The product launch events, mergers and acquisitions, trends, and Eco-Friendly Packaging Market regulatory approvals are stated. Thus, complete knowledge, valuable insights are offered by Data Bridge Market research for effective business plans and growth driving strategies
The benchmarking studies, Eco-Friendly Packaging Market competitive intelligence by Data Bridge Market research, End-user analysis, partner analysis, and portfolio optimizations are key benefits of our reports
The star Eco-Friendly Packaging Market Industry players, emerging leaders, pervasive players, and participants also are studied comprehensively
Data Bridge Market research also offers customization to realize deeper dive into specific applications, niche market segments, particular geography, and for any customer or company
The known adjacencies impacting Eco-Friendly Packaging Market and target partners are researched by Data Bridge Market research analysts
The technology assessment, new development, Eco-Friendly Packaging Market entry strategies are studied by us
Top Trending Reports:
Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Packaging Market: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-eco-friendly-packaging-market
Asia-Pacific Eco-Friendly Packaging Market: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-eco-friendly-packaging-market
Europe Eco-Friendly Packaging Market: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-eco-friendly-packaging-market
North America Eco-Friendly Packaging Market: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-eco-friendly-packaging-market
Why Data Bridge Market Research
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients' needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delves into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, and Africa to name few.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here