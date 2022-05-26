E-Commerce Packaging Market Growth, Size, Value, Share, Trends and reach USD 114.55 billion by 2029
Growth in the recognition of e-shopping and the increase in growth of electronic goods sector has raise the usage for its packaging productsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global E-Commerce Packaging Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. The e-commerce packaging is a technique which is used to transfer, store, and defend the components of the packet till it reaches the customer from the package’s supplier. The products vary according to size, shape, qualities, and rigidity depending on the requirement of item’s contents the increasing popularity of cross-border shopping has led to increase in demand for high-quality and effective packaging. Increasing popularity of cross-border purchasing has managed to a significant raise in the market for high and lucrative packaging.
The e-commerce packaging market was valued at USD 47.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 114.55 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.
E-commerce packaging is attaining major attraction since recent past years. E-commerce players such as JD.com and Suning.com are accepting reusable plastic boxes, which is lucrative and generates low waste. JD.com also declared that it aims to increase the proportion of sustainable materials to 80% of its entire packaging material used by 2020, due to production of high waste from packaging. Growth in the recognition of e-shopping and the increase in growth of electronic goods sector has raise the usage for its packaging products and other alternatives. Online shopping offers benefits over conventional major retailers, including such free delivery, delivery speed, and simple easy returns, these factors has driven the consumer benefits of online shopping, which is estimated to drive global growth.
Rising preference for online shopping and increase the demand of packaged food are major factors expected to drive growth of the global e-commerce packaging market over the forecast period. Increasing demand of customers for sustainable packaging solutions across the value chain, manufacturers and environmental concerns is expected to the reason of growth of this market in the near future
Market Scope and E-Commerce Packaging
Some of the major players operating in the e-commerce packaging market are:
Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD (Japan)
Crawford Packaging (Canada)
Georgia-Pacific (US)
DS Smith (UK)
Mondi (UK)
Packaging Corporation of America (US)
Salazar Packaging, Inc. (US)
Lil Packaging USA (England)
Amcor Plc (Switzerland)
Sealed Air (US)
RENGO PACKAGING INC (Japan)
Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)
RAJAPACK Ltd (UK)
Pemcor packaging (US)
Spartan Paperboard (US)
Roberts PolyPro, Inc.(US)
actionpakinc. Com (US)
International paper (US)
klabin S.A (Brazil)
This promotional E-Commerce Packaging Market research document on the worldwide market also represents all the regions as well as countries across the globe, which showcase a regional manufacturing status, such as volume, market size, value and price details. Additionally, the report provides data on the restraints negatively impacting the markets growth. The market document includes valuable information to assist new entrants as well as established players to understand the prevailing trends in the market. The E-Commerce Packaging Market business research report showcases an overall mapping of the industry vendors and the analysis of the competitive landscape.
E-Commerce packaging market is segmented on the basis of form, materials and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Forms
Boxes
Bags
Tapes
Protective Packaging
Labels
Mailers
Others
On the basis of product, the global e-commerce packaging market is segmented into Boxes, Bags, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels, Mailers and Others.
Materials
Plastics
Corrugated Board
Paper and Paperboard
Glass
Others
On the basis of usage, the global e-commerce packaging market is segmented into Plastics, Corrugated Board, Paper and Paperboard, Glass and Others
End-User
Electronics and Electrical
Apparels and Accessories
Personal Care, Household
Food and Beverages
Retail, Automotive
Pharmaceuticals
Others
On the basis of end-user, the global e-commerce packaging market is segmented into Electronics and Electrical, Apparels and Accessories, Personal Care, Household, Food and Beverages, Retail, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Others
Recent Development
In May 2019, Amcor Limited purchased Bemis Company, Inc. Amcor aims to build a powerful business model for stockholders, clients, employees and for the environment by merging the two leading companies.
In July 2019, Berry Global, Inc. purchased RPC Group Both purchases were made to expand the product offering and manufacturing capacity.
Asia-Pacific dominates e-commerce packaging market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising consumer preference towards corrugated boxes in growing countries such as India, China, and Japan. , China is leading the Asia-Pacific market.
The report can answer the following questions:
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of E-Commerce Packaging.
Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of E-Commerce Packaging.
Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of E-Commerce Packaging.
Different types and applications of E-Commerce Packaging, market share of each type and application by revenue.
Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2028 to 2028 of E-Commerce Packaging.
Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of E-Commerce Packaging.
SWOT analysis of E-Commerce Packaging.
New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of E-Commerce Packaging.
