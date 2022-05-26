U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Is Expected to Reach USD 9818.68 Million by 2029 |By Source, Drug, Application & Treatment
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the psychedelic drugs market was valued at USD 2834.72 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9818.68 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Some of the major players operating in the U.S. psychedelic drugs market are:
Avadel (Ireland)
Celon Pharma S.A. (Poland)
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (US)
NeuroRx, Inc. (US)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Ireland)
COMPASS (UK)
Develco Pharma Schweiz AG (Switzerland)
Douglas Pharmaceuticals Limited (New Zealand)
Market Definition
Psychedelic drugs are used to enhance or change sensory perceptions, cognitive processes, energy levels and spiritual experiences. The three forms of psychedelic drugs are empathogens, dissociative drugs, and serotonergic drugs. These drugs are used to treat major depressive disorder, treatment-resistant depression, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and opiate addiction, among other conditions.
U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders
Increased use of illicit substances has increased depression and mental problems. As a result of the rising prevalence of depression and mental diseases, demand for psychedelic substances is predicted to rise, propelling the industry forward.
Rising awareness towards mental health
Psychedelic substances have become more well-known due to advertisements, public awareness initiatives, and other means. People have been encouraged to choose the proper treatment for mental disorders processes and specialists due to the awareness campaigns, which has increased demand for psychedelic medications. As a result, increased mental health awareness is likely to be a key driver of market expansion.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of psychedelic drugs market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure.
Furthermore, the decentralization of pharmacies will expand the psychedelic drugs market. Additionally, high disposable income and increasing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for the treatment of depression will expand the psychedelic drugs market. Along with this, rising geriatric population and introduction of novel psychedelic drugs will enhance the growth rate of the market.
Opportunities
Increase in the number of research and development activities
Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the psychedelic drugs market growth. Along with this, surge in drug approvals and new product launches will further propel the 'market's growth rate.
Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the psychedelic drugs market growth during the forecast period.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, the delay in the drug approval process and poor order communication between physicians and pharmacists will obstruct the market's growth rate. The dearth of skilled professionals and lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies will challenge the psychedelic drugs market. Additionally, strict regulatory policies and surging side effects of psychedelic drugs will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This psychedelic drugs market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the psychedelic drugs market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Patient Epidemiology Analysis
Psychedelic drugs market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analyses of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.
Key Pointers Covered in the U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
US. psychedelic drugs market Size
Psychedelic drugs Regulatory Framework and Changes
Psychedelic Drugs Pipeline
Mental Disorders Epidemiology
Practicing Psychiatrists Data
Psychedelic drugs Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Psychedelic drugs Recent market value for different regions
Psychedelic drugs sales data for Market Competitors
Psychedelic drugs key vendors and disruptors study COVID-19 Impact on U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market
Since its emergence in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to nearly every country, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a public health emergency
The market is growing due to increased demand for psychedelic drugs during the COVID-19 outbreak. COVID-19 infection rates were expanding over the world. People all throughout the world faced great trauma and stress as a result of the sudden imposition of the lockdown by governments across the globe.
Recent Development
In January 2020, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc,. submitted a Type II Varian Application for SPRAVATO nasal spray to the European Medicines Agency. The proposal requests that nasal spray be used more widely as an acute, short-term therapy for depression symptoms. This would assist the business in generating revenue.
U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope
The psychedelic drugs market is segmented on the basis source, type, drugs, application, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Source:
Synthetic
Natural
Type
Empathogens
Dissociatives
Others
Drugs:
Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid
Ketamine
Psilocybin
Others
Application:
Narcolepsy
Treatment Resistant Depression
Major Depressive Disorder
Opiate Addiction
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
Others
Route of Administration:
Oral
Inhalation
Injectable
End User:
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Homecare
Others
Distribution Channel :
Hospitals Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Competitive Landscape and U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Share Analysis
The psychedelic drugs market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, North America presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to psychedelic drugs market.
Research Methodology: U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Primary Respondents:
Demand Side: Dermatologists, Psychiatrists, Researchers, Practitioners, and activists, Academician, Distributors, Hospitals, Nurses, and Industrial Professionals.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
