Conrad Energy Announces Planning Approval For Significant Solar Project
ABINGDON, UK, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conrad Energy continues to enable the UK’s energy transition with the announcement that their first significant strategic solar development has been awarded planning approval. Larport Solar Farm, an installation which will provide an environmentally friendly, low cost and safe way of delivering clean power to the equivalent of more than 11,000 homes, has been unanimously approved for build out by Herefordshire County Council.
“Solar power is increasingly important as we strive both as a nation and as individual counties to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The site will save 9,432kg of CO2 emissions every year, a substantial contribution towards the county’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030,” said Chris Shears, Development Director. “This exciting development leverages the solar experience of our team and reflects our vision for Conrad Energy as a full-service power solutions provider, supporting both the grid as well as commercial and industrial customers.”
The design of the development has been shaped by consultations with the local community and will create a significant biodiversity net gain, with 40 hectares of native wildflower grassland being created to support local flora and fauna to thrive.
During the planning meeting, the chair of Herefordshire Planning and Regulatory Committee, Councillor Terry James, said the consultation between the applicant and the two parish councils before the bid was submitted “had been an exemplar”.
Planning committee vice-chairman Councillor Paul Rone described the proposal as “one of the most important that’s come before me, and a big decision for us to make”.
Larport Solar Farm further demonstrates the commitment of Conrad Energy in supporting the UK’s energy transition through owning and operating flexible power generation and storage assets as well as providing route to market services for similar plants and renewable power projects. The business also supplies commercial and industrial customers with flexible energy solutions from onsite generation as well as competitive and tailored supply contracts.
ABOUT US
Radically transforming the way the energy market works, Conrad Energy is delivering a path toward the future of a flexible low carbon economy. A full-service independent power producer (IPP) and energy supplier, Conrad Energy is delivering fast and flexible power generation and innovative services to the National Grid. Conrad Energy has a highly skilled team of over 100 and is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital.
