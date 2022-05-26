SAVAVET, a division of SAVA Healthcare Ltd launches Earworks, first of its kind ear cleansing solution for dogs & cats

SAVAVET, a division of SAVA Healthcare Ltd launches "Earworks" an innovative first of its kind ear cleansing solution for dogs & cats,

PUNE, MAHARASHRA, INDIA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVAVET, a division of SAVA Healthcare Limited, announced the launch of "Earworks", an innovative first-of-its kind ear cleansing solution for dogs and cats.

Earworks is an advanced ear cleanser that has anti-bacterial action, removes ear wax, and prevents otitis. It has neutral pH that is soothing and gentle to the ears and has a refreshing floral fragrance. Earworks can be used to clean ears in dogs and cats routinely, as a preventive for otitis, and as a pre-treatment in case of ear infections.

What makes Earworks unique is that apart from antibacterial, antiseptic action that it contains, Earworks also has anti-bacterial adhesive technology.

Earworks contains three carbohydrates L-RHAMNOSE, D-GALACTOSE, and D-MANNOSE that block the lectin pathways on the surface of the pathogens.

By doing so, Earworks does not allow the pathogens to bind with the glycoprotein on the skin. In this way, Earworks prevents bacterial adhesion.

"We are proud to launch one more innovative product in Indian market to address the unmet needs of Pet parents " said Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, Chairman – SAVA Healthcare Limited.

About SAVAVET

SAVAVET is one of the largest and fastest growing healthcare companies that is committed to lifetime health needs of pets. SAVAVET offers the most extensive & exhaustive portfolio of pharmaceuticals & well-being products to enrich lives of companions.

For more information visit www.savavet.com

About SAVA Healthcare Limited:

SAVA Healthcare, India is a part of SAVA Group with a WHO-GMP & PIC/s approved manufacturing plant in Gujarat, a herbal extract plant in Bengaluru and a R&D facility in Pune. Furthermore, the company is in the process of setting up an USFDA-accredited formulation manufacturing plant near Indore. SAVA has four business verticals – International Business, Contract Research & Manufacturing services, small animal healthcare and herbal extract business.

SAVA has a global footprint through International Business vertical across North America,Eastern Europe , Asia, Central America, Africa, and CIS with both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals. SAVA’s Contract Research & Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) Business caters to many Indian and Global companies. The company is a leading manufacturer of Nasal Drug Delivery Platforms.

SAVAVET, the small-animal healthcare focused business of SAVA Healthcare is market leader in small animal prescription medicines in Indian market.

For more information:

www.savaglobal.com

www.savavet.com