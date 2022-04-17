ORAPET the first probiotic dental drops for cats and dogs in India

SAVAVET division of SAVA Healthcare Limited launches ORAPET, the first probiotic dental drops for cats and dogs in India

This launch further demonstrates SAVA’s commitment to providing innovative treatment modalities in safeguarding, extending and improving lives of companion animals.” — Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav

PUNE, INDIA, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVAVET, a division of SAVA Healthcare Limited announced the launch of ORAPET, a radical new treatment modality to promote healthy gums, teeth, mouth and breath in cats and dogs. ORAPET contains 3 clinically validated probiotic bacterial strains that help in all stages of periodontitis and offers veterinarians and pet parents, a significantly easy method to fight dental diseases.

“The launch of ORAPET further expands the brand portfolio of SAVAVET that is unique and differentiated. ORAPET will help in significantly improving oral hygiene of pets in India. This launch further demonstrates SAVA’s commitment to providing innovative treatment modalities in safeguarding, extending and improving lives of companion animals.” said Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, Chairman of SAVA Healthcare .

“Conventional techniques may do more harm than good. They may cause damage to the dental architecture and imbalance in oral microflora”, he further added.

Oral health of pets determines their overall health. SAVAVET is present across multiple therapy areas already and with the launch of ORAPET, it adds another important therapy area to its product offering, namely oral health.

About ORAPET

ORAPET is a probiotic dental drops for cats and dogs containing 3 clinically validated probiotic bacterial strains - Lactobacillus helveticus R52, Lactobacillus rhamnosus R11, and Bifidobacterium longum R175.

Each 0.25ml of ORAPET contains 1bn CFUs of these three probiotic bacteria.

The probiotic bacteria help to maintain a healthy oral microflora & supports oral health & hygiene.

The American Veterinary Dental Society estimates that 70% of cats and 80% of dogs suffer from some form of gum disease by the time they are 2 to 3 years old.

Oral care in pets is done using traditional techniques like mechanical action (brushing), antimicrobial products such as mouthwash and dental chews like bones. However, these products destroy the whole oral flora, leaving space for harmful bacteria to colonize.Most dental diseases in dogs and cats occur below the gum line.

ORAPET is unique formula of 3 clinically validated probiotic bacterial strains that promotes healthy oral hygiene

About SAVAVET

SAVAVET , division of SAVA Healthcare Ltd is one of the largest and fastest growing healthcare companies that is committed to lifetime health needs of pets. SAVAVET offers the most extensive & exhaustive portfolio of pharmaceuticals & well-being products to enrich lives of companions.

For more information visit www.savavet.com

About SAVA Healthcare Limited:

SAVA Healthcare, India is a part of SAVA Group with a WHO-GMP & PIC/s approved manufacturing plant in Gujarat, a herbal extract plant in Bengaluru and a R&D facility in Pune. Furthermore, the company is in the process of setting up an USFDA-accredited formulation manufacturing plant near Indore. SAVA has four business verticals – International Business, Contract Research & Manufacturing services, small animal healthcare and herbal extract business.

SAVA has a global footprint through International Business vertical across North America,Eastern Europe , Asia, Central America, Africa, and CIS with both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals. SAVA’s Contract Research & Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) Business caters to many Indian and Global companies. The company is a leading manufacturer of Nasal Drug Delivery Platforms.

SAVAVET, the small-animal healthcare focused business of SAVA Healthcare is market leader in small animal prescription medicines in Indian market.

For more information:

www.savaglobal.com

www.savavet.com