Felintra Itracpnazole SAVAVET

FELINTRA (Itraconazole) anti-fungal therapy for cats launched by SAVAVET, a division of SAVA Healthcare Limited

our R&D has overcome the issue of poor water solubility of Itraconazole. Itraconazole in FELINTRA is more readily available in target issues and thus a unique formulation.” — Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav

PUNE, MAHARASHRA, INDIA, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The small animal healthcare & wellbeing focused vertical of SAVA Healthcare Limited, SAVAVET, announced the launch of FELINTRA.

FELINTRA is a new and improved formulation of Itraconazole, an antifungal therapy used in the treatment of fungal infections in cats.

“Itraconazole in FELINTRA is more readily available in target issues because of the addition of cyclodextrin or cyclic carbohydrate in the formulation. This overcomes the issue of poor water solubility of Itraconazole. Hence FELINTRA is unique”, said Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, Chairman – SAVA Healthcare Limited.

About FELINTRA

1 in 3 cats is estimated to have dermatophytosis, a superficial fungal infection of the skin, hair and nails. Dermatophytosis is contagious and zoonotic. Itraconazole is USFDA approved in the treatment of dermatophytoses caused by Microsporum canis in cats. It has a broad spectrum of activity against yeast and fungus, enhanced tissue penetration & residual effect, superior antifungal potency & fungicidal activity and with a high safety margin.

FELINTRA is a new and improved formulation of Itraconazole that offers higher bioavailability However, poor oral solubility and stability of Itraconazole as oral solution are major issues in existing formulations. FELINTRA is a 10mg/ml Itraconazole oral solution that is indicated for the treatment of dermatophytosis caused by Microsporum canis in cats. The recommended dosage is 5mg/kg/day as pulse dosing (weekly on/off) in cats.

About SAVAVET

SAVAVET , division of SAVA Healthcare Ltd is one of the largest and fastest growing healthcare companies that is committed to lifetime health needs of pets. SAVAVET offers the most extensive & exhaustive portfolio of pharmaceuticals & well-being products to enrich lives of companions.

For more information visit www.savavet.com

About SAVA Healthcare Limited:

SAVA Healthcare, India is a part of SAVA Group with a WHO-GMP & PIC/s approved manufacturing plant in Gujarat, a herbal extract plant in Bengaluru and a R&D facility in Pune. Furthermore, the company is in the process of setting up an USFDA-accredited formulation manufacturing plant near Indore. SAVA has four business verticals – International Business, Contract Research & Manufacturing services, small animal healthcare and herbal extract business.

SAVA has a global footprint through International Business vertical across North America,Eastern Europe , Asia, Central America, Africa, and CIS with both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals. SAVA’s Contract Research & Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) Business caters to many Indian and Global companies. The company is a leading manufacturer of Nasal Drug Delivery Platforms.

SAVAVET, the small-animal healthcare focused business of SAVA Healthcare is market leader in small animal prescription medicines in Indian market.

For more information:

www.savaglobal.com

www.savavet.com