TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Rolling to Remember

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, the First Amendment event, Rolling to Remember, will take place in the District of the Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be several street closures and parking restrictions that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 12 :01 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. :

Constitution Avenue from 23 rd Street to 3 rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 3 rd Street, NW

3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from 3 rd Street to 14 th Street, SW

6 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from approximately 4 :00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. :

Eastbound Independence Avenue from 19 th Street, SE to entrance to RFK Lot 8

East Capitol Street from 19 th Street to 22 nd Street, SE

22 nd Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SE

Southeast Boulevard from Barney Circle to 11th Street, SE

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. :

The ramp to Maine Avenue from westbound I-395

(all traffic must continue south toward Virginia)

Constitution Avenue from 23 rd Street to 3 rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 23 rd Street to 3 rd Street, SW

3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

4 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

6 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Maryland Avenue, SW

7 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, SW

9 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

The 9 th Street Tunnel

10 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12 th Street Tunnel

14 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

Inbound 14th Street Bridge to Independence Avenue, SW

(no traffic north on 14th Street - lanes to eastbound 395/695 will remain open)

15 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Maine Avenue, SW

17 th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18 th Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

19 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

20 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

21 st Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

23 rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Inbound TR Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue, NW

Inbound TR Bridge ramp to Ohio Drive, SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway to Ohio Drive, SW

(all traffic will be sent to Interstate 66)

Maine Avenue from 7 th Street to 14 th Street, SW (Local traffic only)

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to M Street, SE

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from approximately 11:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. :

No traffic will be allowed to travel westbound on I-695 from I-295

(eastbound lanes will remain open)

The ramp to westbound I-695 at 11 th Street and K Street, SE will be closed

The ramp to westbound I-695 at 3 rd Street and Virginia Avenue, SE will be closed

The ramp from northbound South Capitol Street to westbound I-395 will be closed

The ramp from southbound 3rd Street Tunnel to westbound I-395 will be closed

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic,

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.