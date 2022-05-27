Global Programmatic DOOH Platform Announces Partnership with PlaceIQ

The Neuron, a global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) programmatic platform for Agencies & SMBs, announces its partnership with location intelligence experts, PlaceIQ

OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neuron, a leading global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) programmatic platform for Agencies and SMBs, today announced that it is partnering with location intelligence experts, PlaceIQ.

PlaceIQ, now part of Precisely, a leader in location intelligence powers critical business decision-making with incisive location data and analytics. Since PlaceIQ was founded in 2010 by CEO and co-founder Duncan McCall, it has grown to become an award-winning leader in location analytics with groundbreaking solutions for advertisers and marketeers.

The new partnership between PlaceIQ and The Neuron brings together two thought-leading and innovative technology platforms, combining powerful location analytics with a global network of premium advertising inventory.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with The Neuron. The integration of PlaceIQ’s intelligence-driven location analytics with The Neuron’s powerful DOOH platform means that we can deliver cutting-edge solutions to our respective clients. PlaceIQ was founded with a collective passion for empowering our customers with the most intelligent location insights and analytical tools in the market. With The Neuron’s ability to apply that intelligence directly into their real-time premium global inventory, this represents an exciting leap forward for advertisers,” said Brian Bradtke, VP, Partner Development, PlaceIQ

The Neuron is fast becoming a leading player in providing data-led, cost-effective access to global premium inventory through their easy-to-use platform. Not only does it enable clients to buy, manage and plan their DOOH advertising in real time to drive leads and increase sales results, its precision data targeting helps connect brands and audiences by delivering relevant messages at the moment of engagement.

Hussein Khader, CEO and founder of The Neuron commented:

“We are delighted to welcome PlaceIQ as our new partners. Their passion for location intelligence and analytics is inspiring and a perfect fit for our mission to revolutionise DOOH advertising at The Neuron. Through our leading-edge advertising technology platform, we are able to provide our customers with a compelling set of tools and intelligence to deliver a competitive advantage for their DOOH campaigns”.

About The Neuron - Experts in Programmatic Digital Out of Home Advertising

Founded in 2020, The Neuron combines a programmatic DOOH DSP platform with premium inventory, multiple data sources and live data feeds to provide fast, hyper-contextual targeting for client campaigns.

The Neuron’s self-serve platform for SMBs and tailored services for agencies, enables their clients to integrate DOOH into their overall marketing campaign mix to drive leads and increase sales results.

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better outcomes for marketers, analysts, and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI, and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com.

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.