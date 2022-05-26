Williston Barracks/DUI #4 Refusal, Neg Op, Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 22A1003234

TROOPER: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05/26/2022 at 0044 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Exit 15, Winooski, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4 Refusal, Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Michael Croll

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Schenectady, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 26, 2022 at approximately 0044 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were conducting motor vehicle enforcement along I-89 near exit 15 in the City of Winooski as a part of the Governor's Highway Safety Program with a focus on detecting impaired drivers. Trooper observed a vehicle travelling northbound on I-89 at a speed of 85 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone and subsequently initiated a traffic stop for the violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Michael Croll (50) of Schenectady, NY. While speaking with Croll, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Croll was screened for DUI and placed under arrest. Croll was then transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges of DUI #4 Refusal, Negligent Operation, and Excessive Speed. Croll was also issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for Speed, Consuming Alcohol while Driving, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol.







COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/14/22 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

