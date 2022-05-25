Submit Release
Senate Bill 1183 Printer's Number 1686

PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - All property which has been forfeited under section 5803(a)

(13.1) (relating to asset forfeiture) shall be destroyed.

Section 3 2. Section 7721 of Title 75 is amended to read:

§ 7721. Operation on streets and highways.

(a) General rule.--Except as otherwise provided in this

chapter, it is unlawful to operate a snowmobile, dirt bike or an

ATV on any street or highway which is not designated and posted

as a snowmobile, dirt bike or an ATV road by the governmental

agency having jurisdiction.

(b) Emergency and bridge crossings.--A snowmobile, dirt bike

or an ATV may be operated on highways and streets:

(1) During periods of emergency when so declared by a

policy agency having jurisdiction.

(2) When necessary to cross a bridge or culvert.

(c) Crossing street or highway.--A snowmobile, dirt bike or

an ATV may make a direct crossing of a street or highway upon

compliance with the following requirements:

(1) The crossing is made at an angle of approximately 90

degrees to the direction of the highway and at a place where

no obstruction prevents a quick and safe crossing.

(2) The snowmobile, dirt bike or ATV is brought to a

complete stop before crossing the shoulder or main-traveled

way of the highway.

(3) The driver yields the right-of-way to all oncoming

traffic which constitutes an immediate hazard.

(4) In crossing a divided highway, the crossing is made

only at an intersection of such highway with another public

street or highway.

(d) Penalties.--A dirt bike or all-terrain vehicle operated

on any public street, highway or right-of-way in a city of the

