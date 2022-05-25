Senate Bill 1183 Printer's Number 1686
PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - All property which has been forfeited under section 5803(a)
(13.1) (relating to asset forfeiture) shall be destroyed.
Section 3 2. Section 7721 of Title 75 is amended to read:
§ 7721. Operation on streets and highways.
(a) General rule.--Except as otherwise provided in this
chapter, it is unlawful to operate a snowmobile, dirt bike or an
ATV on any street or highway which is not designated and posted
as a snowmobile, dirt bike or an ATV road by the governmental
agency having jurisdiction.
(b) Emergency and bridge crossings.--A snowmobile, dirt bike
or an ATV may be operated on highways and streets:
(1) During periods of emergency when so declared by a
policy agency having jurisdiction.
(2) When necessary to cross a bridge or culvert.
(c) Crossing street or highway.--A snowmobile, dirt bike or
an ATV may make a direct crossing of a street or highway upon
compliance with the following requirements:
(1) The crossing is made at an angle of approximately 90
degrees to the direction of the highway and at a place where
no obstruction prevents a quick and safe crossing.
(2) The snowmobile, dirt bike or ATV is brought to a
complete stop before crossing the shoulder or main-traveled
way of the highway.
(3) The driver yields the right-of-way to all oncoming
traffic which constitutes an immediate hazard.
(4) In crossing a divided highway, the crossing is made
only at an intersection of such highway with another public
street or highway.
(d) Penalties.--A dirt bike or all-terrain vehicle operated
on any public street, highway or right-of-way in a city of the
20220SB1183PN1686 - 2 -
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30