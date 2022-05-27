Spiritual Care Association Issues Consensus Statement on The Role of the Chaplain in Health Care
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year a research group led by Austyn Snowden published a major survey exploring what chaplains did during the pandemic. A significant finding was that many chaplains were not clear about their role, not only during the pandemic, but before it. Without a clear sense of what they would contribute, it is likely that chaplains will continue to be marginalized and not included in the central work of the institution.
In response to this study, a diverse panel of health care chaplains and other stakeholders has worked for several months to craft a guidance statement describing the role of health care chaplains in the United States. That statement can be found at https://www.spiritualcareassociation.org/role-of-the-chaplain-guidance.html, along with a list of panel members and other stakeholders who agreed to have their names listed as supporters.
The Spiritual Care Association believes that this is the first statement of its kind in professional health care chaplaincy and hopes it can be helpful to chaplains and those who support us as we seek to serve the needs of patients, caregivers and institutions. SCA offers it to the field and encourages you to distribute it to your membership.
Feedback can be sent to SCA President and CEO, Eric J. Hall, at ejhall@spiritualcareassociation.org and will be passed on to the panel. Others who want to have their names listed are also welcome.
Thank you for your support of this project.
