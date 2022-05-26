Submit Release
Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips Continue its Rollout in the U.S.

American consumers realize that sugar-riddled snacks are unhealthy, which is why Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are the perfect snack for the post-pandemic era.

The main ingredient in Mr. Favourite chips is green plantains, which are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are sugar-free, 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free.

“Consumers today are looking for healthy foods without ingredients they don’t understand. Our chips are made with three ingredients -- green plantains, canola oil, and salt”
— Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips will move forward with its product launch in America after meeting with buyers from large and small retailers.

“Our team met with buyers from major retail chains earlier this year at an ECRM event which brought buyers and product manufacturers together for private one-on-one meetings,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite. “We are looking forward to their feedback in the coming months.”

Buyers attending the ECRM event represented regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

Paulose said Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are arriving on the market just as healthy snacks are rising in popularity.

“Consumers today are looking for healthy foods without ingredients they don’t understand,” Paulose said. “Our chips are made with three ingredients -- green plantains, canola oil, and salt.

“Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are the healthy snacks that people want,” he added. “It seems every generation is more interested in their health than generations before them. COVID-19 forced people to concentrate on their health.”

Paulose added that Canada and the United States are the largest consumers of healthy snacks.

Mr. Favourite’s main ingredient is, of course, green plantains, which are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, such as Potassium, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and Magnesium.

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips come in three flavors – original plantain, sour cream and onion, and garlic. The chips are also sugar-free, 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free.

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are now available on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website.

For more information, visit mrfavourite.com.

