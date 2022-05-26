Home Organization Industry Booming--Dial Industries Inc. and MarketBlast Looking to Discover Innovative New Products
Product owners and innovators can submit their storage and organization product directly to Dial Industries Inc® at no cost using the MarketBlast platform.
Product owners and innovators can submit their storage and organization product directly to Dial Industries Inc® at no cost using the MarketBlast platform.

California-based company Dial Industries Inc.® and innovation platform MarketBlast® kick-off a global product hunt for exciting and innovative products that simplify people's lives, primarily in the area of storage and/or organization.
Sales of home organization products are predicted to reach $13.5 billion by 2025, according to market research company The Freedonia Group. The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a significant spike in home organization product sales as consumers searched for new and innovative ways to utilize their home spaces, and sales aren’t slowing down any time soon.
Dial is accepting product submissions for unique home storage or organizational products, specifically for the kitchen, bathroom, closet, or garage.
“If somebody came up with the ideal item for me, it would be a unique drawer organizer for a closet or kitchen. That’s some of where our best items have been,” says Dial Industries Inc.® Vice President John Macho.
Submissions for the hunt can be made by all suppliers, manufacturers, startup companies, professional developers, product engineers, and innovators with product innovation ranging from prototype stage through retail-ready products.
There are no upfront costs or commissions for submitters to participate in this hunt. To submit directly to Dial Industries Inc.® create a MarketBlast account, add your product to your account and search “Dial” from the list of open hunts.
About Dial Industries Inc.®
For over 50 years, Dial Industries Inc.® has been designing and manufacturing unique housewares items, proudly in the United States. They specialize in the design and manufacture of unique storage and organizational products, and are well established with many of the largest retailers in the world. In collaboration with designers and industry partners around the globe, they envision and create exclusive products to simplify people’s lives, throughout the home, office, or wherever a storage solution is needed.
About MarketBlast®
It’s our mission to help companies discover and manage great product innovation from around the world. Through our innovation hunt platform, we promote and list company hunts making it easy for suppliers and product innovation owners to find and submit directly to these companies. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email info@marketblast.com.
