Council meets on May 26 for final vote on Montgomery County’s $6.3 billion FY23 Operating Budget, FY23 Capital Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program

MARYLAND, May 26 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Also on May 26: Council vote on the Silver Spring and Downtown Adjacent Communities Plan

The Council will meet on Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m. to take final votes on the budget resolutions for Montgomery County’s $6.3 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Operating Budget and $5.3 billion FY23-28 Capital Budget to fund school construction, infrastructure improvements, community projects and more.

The meeting will begin with a proclamation presented by Council Vice President Glass recognizing the 100th anniversary of Councilor, Buchanan & Mitchell (CBM), which is an accounting, tax and advisory firm with offices in Bethesda.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Transportation - $12,472,739, and Department of General Services - $3,146,13 for Snow Removal and Wind and Rainstorm Cleanup

Public hearing and vote: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a more than $12.4 million supplemental appropriation to the Department of Transportation’s Snow Removal and Wind and Rainstorm Cleanup FY22 Operating Budget and a more than $3.1 million supplemental appropriation for the Department of General Services (DGS). This increase is requested because expenditures for snow removal and wind and rainstorm cleanup exceed the FY22 appropriation for the Department of Transportation and the Climate Response Non-departmental Account (NDA). As in previous years, only a minimal amount is budgeted for snow removal and storm cleanup until true costs are known.

Approval of Resolutions for the FY23 Capital and Operating Budgets and the FY23-28 CIP

The Council will take its final votes on the budget resolutions for Montgomery County’s $6.3 billion FY23 Operating Budget and $5.3 billion FY23-28 Capital Budget to fund school construction, infrastructure improvements, community projects and more. The Council’s budget deliberations this year were focused on increasing Montgomery County’s ongoing investments in education, expanding access to health and human services, generating and preserving affordable housing and reinforcing ongoing pandemic recovery efforts.

These priorities were funded, while keeping the effective property tax rate flat and providing more competitive salaries for Montgomery County employees who continue to be on the frontlines of COVID-19 recovery efforts. Moreover, the Council ensured that resources were maintained to honor the County’s long-term commitment to its retired employees and to fully fund the County’s reserves.

For more details on the Council’s budget work, see the press release on the preliminary agreement on the capital and operating budget. The budget resolutions will be available on the Council’s webpage on May 26.

Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution approving the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan. The plan makes recommendations within the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan area for land use and zoning, housing, economic development, urban design, transportation, parks and public spaces, environmental resiliency, community facilities and historic resources.

The Council held meetings on April 19, April 26 and May 2 to review the draft plan and the recommendations of the Planning, Housing & Economic Development (PHED) Committee. The PHED Committee recommended approval with amendments.

The PHED Committee held multiple meeting to review and make recommendations to the Council on the plan. At a meeting held on March 7, the Committee discussed the introduction to the plan, the eight districts that make up the plan area and recommendations on housing. At a meeting held on March 28, the PHED Committee discussed recommendations for parks, trails and public spaces, transportation, school infrastructure and the Executive’s Fiscal Impact Statement.

At a meeting held on April 4, the PHED Committee discussed recommendations for land use and zoning, economic growth and urban design. At a meeting held on April 20, the Committee addressed implementation elements and follow-up items including an assessment of market rate affordable multifamily housing. The Committee held a final meeting held on April 27 to review three additional implementation topics.

Extension of time for Council action until July 26, 2022, for Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-143 regarding 4910/4920 Strathmore Avenue in North Bethesda

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to extend the time until July 26, 2022 for the Council to consider Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-143. This LMA is a request to rezone the property located at 4910/4920 Strathmore Ave. in North Bethesda from its current R-60 Zone to CRNF 0.75, C 0.25, R 0.75, H 50. The current deadline for the Council to vote on this LMA is June 6, 2022. Oral arguments on this matter are tentatively scheduled for June 14, 2022.

The property is currently improved by Garrett Park Academy of the Holy Cross and Garrett Park-Holy Cross Convent, or St. Angela’s Hall, which is a vacant and unoccupied retirement home for nuns. If approved, the proposed development of the property will include 125 single-family dwelling units, including a minimum of 15 percent MPDUs, and a 145-bed residential care facility. The hearing examiner recommended approval of the application. At a meeting held on May 10, the Council considered a request for oral argument which was filed by a community member who lives adjacent to the property.

Consent Calendar

Supplemental Appropriation #22-90 to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Emergency Service Transporter Supplemental Payment Program - $2,170,850

Introduction: The Council will introduce a more than $2.17 million special appropriation for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service for the Emergency Service Transporter Supplemental Payment Program, which provides supplemental payments to qualified entities providing emergency ambulance transportation services to Medicaid recipients through an amendment to the State’s Medicaid plan.

This one-time expenditure is needed to fund the purchase of vehicles to support service enhancements, emergency Service Transporter Supplemental Payment Program audit services, the relocation and consolidation of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Supplemental Appropriation #22-90 to the FY22 Operating Budget, the relocation the Mental Health Unit into new leased space, a building envelope study, and a Local Fire and Rescue Department Emergency Service Transporter Supplemental Payment Program distribution.

A public hearing and vote are tentatively scheduled for June 14.

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County Non-Departmental Account, Business Assistance Program: Arts COVID-19 ARPA Relief Funds, $2,750,000

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $2.75 million special appropriation for the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County NDA to support business assistance programs through the Arts Covid-19 ARPA Relief Funds.

A public hearing and vote are tentatively scheduled for June 14. The staff report will be available by Thursday.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Capital Budget, and Amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program, Montgomery County Government, $909,000 for the Appellate Court Judges Chambers project

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $909,000 supplemental appropriation for the Appellate Court Judges Chambers project. The appropriation for this project will fund the renovation of Circuit Court space to create a new appellate court judge’s chamber as well as the reconfiguration of an existing server room to house the staff displaced by the new chambers.

A public hearing and vote are tentatively scheduled for June 21.

Supplemental Appropriation #22-88 to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, and Amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service MCFRS Gude Drive Community Services Building (No. 452202), $500,000

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $500,000 supplemental appropriation to fund the planning, design and construction of improvements to the County-owned space at 600 East Gude Drive to accommodate Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service programs. These programs will include community risk reduction, the community emergency response team, technical operations and facilities satellite workspace and storage.

This increase is needed to relocate programs from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Community Services Building at 14111 Georgia Avenue, which has been deemed uninhabitable. The recommended amendment leverages significant non-County sources of funds provided through the Emergency Service Transporter Supplemental Payment Program.

A public hearing and vote are tentatively scheduled for June 14.

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Police COVID-19 ARPA Relief Funds, $731,125

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $731,125 supplemental appropriation for the Montgomery County Police Department to provide a targeted emergency response to address an increase in gun violence associated with the pandemic.

The appropriation will fund the following activities: $471,875 will be used to create a Violent Crime Information Center, with four crime analysts that conduct link analysis, and to track weapons data and generate violent crime reports; $156,250 will be used for a gun violence intervention initiative; $37,500 will be used for youth and family violence prevention in coordination with the Family Justice Center and the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council; and $65,500 will be used for the Midnight Madness Activities Program pilot, which is a free basketball league for young people ages 14 through 17.

A public hearing and vote are tentatively scheduled for June 14.

Resolution to extend the expiration date until June 8, 2023 for Bill 52-20, Landlord-Tenant Relations –Protection Against Rent Gouging Near Transit

Introduction and vote: The Council is expected to introduce and vote on a resolution to extend the time to act on Bill 52-20 until June 8, 2023. The bill, which was introduced by Councilmember will Jawando, sets standards regarding rent prices charged within one mile of rail transit stations and within a half-mile of bus rapid transit stations. Rents within these areas would be required to comply with rent guidelines published by the Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

The staff report will be available by Thursday.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council returned to in-person meetings on March 15; residents continue to have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville for many public hearings.

The Council is recommending that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.

