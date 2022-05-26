Submit Release
Btein High Protein Energy Bars Part of Growing U.S. Market

Btein Bars Packed With 20 Grams of High-Quality protein

— Hema Saran, founder of Atmabala, which makes Btein Bars
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Btein Bars, which are made with 20 grams of high-quality protein and Ashwagandha, are rolling out to American consumers just as the U.S. energy bar market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 6.5 percent through 2027.

Moridor Intelligence predicts that rising health awareness and increasing healthy eating habits in the U.S. will drive the increased popularity in the coming years.

“Not only will the U.S. energy bar sector grow at a robust growth rate but the American market will outpace the global market, which is expected to increase by 3.32 percent annually,” said Hema Saran, co-founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina, which makes Btein Bars. “We also know that Gen X and millennials are key consumers of energy bars.”

“What also separates our Btein energy bars from others are the high-quality protein we use and the Ashwagandha factor,” she added.

Btein Bars, which come in Chocolate Almond and Almond Coconut flavors, provide a significant amount of the daily recommended intake of protein.

“We packed our bars with 20 grams of high-quality protein,” Saran said. “Twenty grams make up about 33 percent of the daily recommended amount for men and almost 50 percent for women.”

Saran Shanmugam, the co-founder of Btein Bars, said the other key ingredient is Ashwagandha, an ancient Ayurveda healing root that helps relieve stress.

“We created an interesting mix of western nutritional science and Ayurveda, one of the oldest holistic healing systems in the world,” Saran Shanmugam said.

Healthline.com lists several potential benefits of Ashwagandha that are based on research:

1) Reduce stress and anxiety
2) Help reduce blood sugar levels
3) Reduce inflammation
4) Increase focus
5) Improve sleep

Btein Bars also use low-Glycemic natural sugars, which is important because of the rising diabetes epidemic in the U.S. The Glycemic Index measures how quickly food causes blood sugars to rise.

“We developed a healthy energy bar that consumers want to buy,” Hema Saran said. “You get an energy boost while the Ashwagandha helps keep you stress-free.”

For more information, visit Amazon.com or OneLavi.com.

Robert Grant
InHealth Media
email us here

