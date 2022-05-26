Submit Release
St. Albans / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A2002672                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                                        

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2022, 1837 hours

STREET: VT Route 78

TOWN: Highgate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Roberts Ln

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ryan Fischer

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Highgate, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Golf

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Swanton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the described location.  No injuries were reported at the time.

 

Investigation revealed operator 2 was traveling west on VT Route 78 in Highgate.  Operator 1 approached the intersection of VT Route 78 from Roberts Lane. Operator 1 failed to yield and clear the intersection prior to traveling onto Route 78. Operator 2 was unable to stop prior to colliding with the front end of vehicle 1. Operator 1 was treated for minor injury by EMS while on scene and was not transported to the ER. The roadway was temporarily shut down while the vehicles were removed.

 

Troopers with Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Swanton Police Department, local Fire and EMS services, and Cota’s and Stone’s Towing.

 

