St. Albans / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2002672
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/25/2022, 1837 hours
STREET: VT Route 78
TOWN: Highgate
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Roberts Ln
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ryan Fischer
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Golf
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the described location. No injuries were reported at the time.
Investigation revealed operator 2 was traveling west on VT Route 78 in Highgate. Operator 1 approached the intersection of VT Route 78 from Roberts Lane. Operator 1 failed to yield and clear the intersection prior to traveling onto Route 78. Operator 2 was unable to stop prior to colliding with the front end of vehicle 1. Operator 1 was treated for minor injury by EMS while on scene and was not transported to the ER. The roadway was temporarily shut down while the vehicles were removed.
Troopers with Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Swanton Police Department, local Fire and EMS services, and Cota’s and Stone’s Towing.