Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1300 Block of Clifton Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, May 23, 2022, in the 1300 block of Clifton Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:22 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 24-year-old Sterling Davis, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).