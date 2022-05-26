Submit Release
Williston Barracks // Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1003216

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Christopher Sweeney                     

STATION:   Williston VSP                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2022 1434

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westford, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Shawn Sartelle                                             

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT

 

VICTIM: Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 25, 2022 at approximately 1435 hours Troopers were dispatched to a residence in Westford, VT for a reported domestic disturbance.  Investigation revealed that Shawn Sartelle caused physical harm to a domestic partner and placed them in fear.  Sartelle was taken into custody for Domestic Assault and transported to the Williston barracks where he was later released on a citation to appear in court.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/26/2022 0830           

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Christopher Sweeney

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Rd.

Williston, VT 05495

Phone – 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

 

 

 

