Williston Barracks // Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1003216
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Sweeney
STATION: Williston VSP
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/25/2022 1434
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westford, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Shawn Sartelle
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT
VICTIM: Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 25, 2022 at approximately 1435 hours Troopers were dispatched to a residence in Westford, VT for a reported domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed that Shawn Sartelle caused physical harm to a domestic partner and placed them in fear. Sartelle was taken into custody for Domestic Assault and transported to the Williston barracks where he was later released on a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/26/2022 0830
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Christopher Sweeney
Vermont State Police – Williston
2777 St. George Rd.
Williston, VT 05495
Phone – 802-878-7111
Fax – 802-878-2742