Williston Barracks // Domestic Assault

CASE#: 22A1003216

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Sweeney

STATION: Williston VSP

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2022 1434

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westford, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Shawn Sartelle

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT

VICTIM: Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 25, 2022 at approximately 1435 hours Troopers were dispatched to a residence in Westford, VT for a reported domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed that Shawn Sartelle caused physical harm to a domestic partner and placed them in fear. Sartelle was taken into custody for Domestic Assault and transported to the Williston barracks where he was later released on a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/26/2022 0830

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Christopher Sweeney

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Rd.

Williston, VT 05495

Phone – 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742