Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,936 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5002118

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2022 @ 0530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 452 Main St, Barton, VT (Circle K)

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Britny Parris                                          

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Baton, VT

 

VICTIM: Circle K

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a theft from the Circle K gas station. Investigation revealed the offender to be Britny Parris of Barton (33), who stole alcohol on multiple occasions from the store. Parris was trespassed form the store and issued a citation to appear in court and release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/2022 @ 1000 hours 

COURT: Orleasn County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Retail Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.