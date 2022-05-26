Derby Barracks / Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5002118
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 05/25/2022 @ 0530 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 452 Main St, Barton, VT (Circle K)
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Britny Parris
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Baton, VT
VICTIM: Circle K
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a theft from the Circle K gas station. Investigation revealed the offender to be Britny Parris of Barton (33), who stole alcohol on multiple occasions from the store. Parris was trespassed form the store and issued a citation to appear in court and release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/2022 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleasn County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881