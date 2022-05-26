Derby Barracks / Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002118

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2022 @ 0530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 452 Main St, Barton, VT (Circle K)

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Britny Parris

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Baton, VT

VICTIM: Circle K

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a theft from the Circle K gas station. Investigation revealed the offender to be Britny Parris of Barton (33), who stole alcohol on multiple occasions from the store. Parris was trespassed form the store and issued a citation to appear in court and release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/2022 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleasn County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881