Inspections scheduled next week for Grant Marsh Bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is scheduled to begin inspections on the Grant Marsh Bridge Wednesday, June 1.

The inspections will take place on the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 156 to 157, beginning on June 1 and continuing through June 7.

Inspection will occur during the following times.

    • Wednesday, June 1 to Friday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Saturday, June 4 to Sunday, June 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Monday, June 6 to Tuesday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the inspection, the NDDOT travel map will be updated to provide daily information on width restrictions, speed reductions, and lane closures.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

