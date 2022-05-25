Health statistics 2021

MACAU, May 25 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the 4 hospitals in Macao provided a total of 1,744 inpatient beds in 2021, an increase of 29 year-on-year. Number of inpatients grew by 7.5% to 58,000, and the average hospital stay rose by 0.1 day to 7.7 days. With a lengthened hospital stay, the occupancy rate of inpatient beds went up by 4.5 percentage points to 70.7%.

Hospital outpatient consultations increased by 12.7% year-on-year to 1,962,000, with those aged 15-24 up 23.6% to 139,000. Analysed by medical department, consultations in Paediatrics/Neonatology (92,000) rose notably by 22.7%, and those in Dermatology (130,000), Otorhinolaryngology (97,000) and Chinese Medicine (215,000) went up by 15.7%, 13.2% and 12.8% respectively. On the other hand, consultations in Gynecology/Obstetrics (90,000) dropped by 4.7%.

Emergency service receipients rose by 13.8% year-on-year to 390,000; those in the Macao Peninsula (302,000) increased by 8.5% whereas those in Taipa (88,000) leapt by 36.7%. Meanwhile, surgical operations performed in 2021 went up by 5.2% to about 19,000 cases, of which Ophthalmology operations (3,357 cases) grew by 20.4%.

There were 724 primary health care establishments (including public health centres and private clinics, etc.) in 2021. Total number of consultations increased by 5.1% year-on-year to 3,415,000, of which 53.6% (1,831,000) were at polyclinics.

A total of 1,370,000 doses of vaccines were administered at hospitals and primary health care establishments in 2021, an upsurge of 246.7% year-on-year. Most of the vaccinations were inactivated COVID-19 vaccine (803,000 doses) and mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (171,000 doses). In 2021, a total of 8,624,000 nucleic acid tests for novel coronavirus were conducted at hospitals and primary healthcare establishments.

Number of blood donations rose by 6.8% year-on-year to 17,664 in 2021, of which first-time donations increased by 7.3% to 3,337. A total of 12,324 persons donated blood, up by 6.8%.

According to the registration information of the Health Bureau, there were 1,888 doctors and 2,742 nurses in Macao in 2021, a year-on-year growth of 5.5% and 6.8% respectively. Numbers of doctors and nurses per 1,000 population both went up by 0.2 to 2.8 and 4.0 respectively.