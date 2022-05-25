Operation of shuttle bus service for temporary Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market extended for two months

MACAU, May 25 - Since the commencement of operation, the free shuttle bus service between the temporary Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market and the Horta e Costa district has been well received by the public. After assessment, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has decided to extend the service to the end of July so as to continue to provide the public with convenient access to the temporary Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market. IAM will continuously evaluate the effectiveness and make arrangements depending on the operation conditions.

To facilitate the renovation works of the Red Market, the stall operators have moved to the temporary Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market located in Rua Marginal do Lam Mau to continue with operation. After consolidating views from the society, in order to provide convenience for the public to access the temporary Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market, IAM has arranged the shuttle bus service between the temporary market and the Horta e Costa district free of charge for the public. At the initial stage of operation, in consideration of the number of passengers, opinions of service users and road conditions, the daily service hours and frequency of shuttle bus service have been increased immediately after consulting the traffic management authorities.

The shuttle buses operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., stopping at Horta Costa / Coelho Do Amaral Bus Stop (in front of Tai Peng Electronics and Appliances), in front of Kun Iam Tong Temple, opposite to China Plaza in Avenida de Sidónio Pais, Horta Costa / Mercado Vermelho Bus Stop (in front of Bank of China) along the way, and then back to the temporary Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market in Rua Marginal do Lam Mau.