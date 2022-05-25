WingIts® establishing operations in Georgetown County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – WingIts®, a specialty designer and manufacturer of bathroom accessories, fastening systems and Americans with Disabilities (ADA)-compliant products, today announced plans to establish operations in Georgetown County. The company’s $7.4 million investment will create more than 40 new jobs.

For more than 20 years, WingIts has expertly designed and manufactured high-quality and cost-effective bathroom accessories, fastening systems and ADA-compliant products for major hospitality brands, healthcare, multi-family, senior living, government and other commercial markets throughout North America. With a commitment to sustainability, WingIts bath accessory lines are made with 100% recyclable stainless steel and are designed for lifetime durability.

Located at 259 Technology Drive in Andrews, WingIts’ Georgetown County facility will serve as the company’s primary distribution, fulfilment and final assembly operation for North America. The company also has future plans to move the manufacturing of its newest innovation – patented structural solid surface bathroom accessories and shelves – to this new facility.

WingIts’ new facility is expected to be operational in August 2022. Individuals interested in joining the WingIts team should email resumes to hr@wingits.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Georgetown County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“WingIts is excited to call the Palmetto State, the town of Andrews and Georgetown County home to our new 50,000-square-foot North American distribution center. The Georgetown County Economic Development and the S.C. Department of Commerce teams helped make this property acquisition a smart move and easy business decision for us as we continue our successful journey and expansion. We look forward to joining the state and the local community and to many years of success in South Carolina.” -WingIts President Tom Murphy

“South Carolina has enjoyed record-breaking economic growth over the last few years, and today’s announcement furthers that momentum. This $7.4 million investment and more than 40 new jobs will make a significant impact in Georgetown County, and we are looking foward to a successful business partnership with WingIts for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to WingIts on their new operations in Georgetown County. This great company is a leader in their field, and we are excited to have them join our impressive roster of manufacturing companies in South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Bringing new opportunities to Georgetown County is always a plus. We are excited that this company has decided to locate its operations here and look forward to a long-lasting relationship.” -Georgetown County Council Chair Louis Morant