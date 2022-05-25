From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.



On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at approximately 11:35 a.m. Officers from the Bath Police Department responded to an apartment at 125 Congress Street in Bath where they discovered the body of 66-year-old Jeanine Ross who lived in an apartment at the Moorings apartment complex.

Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit Detectives were called in to assist with the investigation due to the circumstances surrounding the death. Detectives worked into the evening with Bath P.D. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted the autopsy Wednesday morning. The death has been ruled a homicide and Detectives have arrested Jeanine Ross’ son, 42 year old Jason Ibarra and charged him with murder. Ibarra had been staying with his mother at the time of her death.

Bath Police Department arrested Ibarra Tuesday evening and charged him with violation of conditional release. He was then transported to Two Bridges jail where State Police Detectives met with him Wednesday afternoon and informed him of the murder charge.